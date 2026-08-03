FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: FreightCar America, Inc. FreightCar America, Inc.

Exceptional Order Intake and Increasing Market Share Drive Sequential Backlog Growth of 121%

Aftermarket Revenue Growth of 13% Year over Year; Second Aftermarket Acquisition Completed Following Quarter End

Operating Cash Flow of $12.1 Million and Free Cash Flow of $11.3 Million, Up 43% Year over Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Revenues of $113.1 million, compared to $118.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, with railcar deliveries of 927 units compared to 939 units in the prior year period
  • Aftermarket revenues grew 13% year over year, reflecting continued organic growth in parts and components and the contribution from our recent acquisition
  • Gross margin of 5.5% with gross profit of $6.2 million, inclusive of $2.2 million of workforce realignment costs, compared to gross margin of 15.0% with gross profit of $17.8 million in the second quarter of 2025
  • Recorded a $24.9 million non-cash loss related to share price appreciation accounting on the warrant liability, resulting in a net loss of $30.1 million, or $(0.94) per diluted share, and adjusted net loss of $0.8 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $3.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the prior year period
  • Holder exercised outstanding warrants during the quarter, reducing the warrant liability to $14.0 million at June 30, 2026 from $119.4 million at March 31, 2026 and resulting in positive stockholders’ equity of $36.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million, representing a margin of 1.0%, compared to $9.3 million and a margin of 7.8% in the second quarter of 2025
  • Ended the quarter with a backlog of 3,972 units valued at $344 million, reflecting a diversified mix of new railcar builds, conversions and retrofits

“Our second-quarter results reflect two different realities,” said Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. “Commercially, we delivered one of the strongest order quarters in our recent history, with backlog value increasing 121% sequentially and our share of industry new-railcar orders reaching approximately 45%. Operationally, the production ramp began later than planned due to customer delivery timing, reducing fixed-cost absorption and shifting a portion of expected 2026 deliveries into early 2027.”

Randall continued, “We realigned our Castaños operating footprint to the productivity improvements achieved over the past two years, while preserving the installed capacity and critical capabilities required to scale. As a result, we expect to generate approximately $12 million of annualized structural savings, with benefits beginning in the third quarter. Combined with 13% growth in aftermarket revenue and the addition of our second acquisition following quarter-end, we enter the second half with a substantially larger backlog, a lower cost base and a broader presence across the railcar lifecycle.”

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

The Company has updated its outlook for fiscal year 2026 as follows:

 Updated Fiscal 2026
Outlook		Year-over-Year
Change at Midpoint
of Range
Railcar Deliveries3,500 – 3,900 railcars(10.3)%
Revenue$410 - $460 million(13.2)%
Adjusted EBITDA1$36 - $44 million(2.9)%

1. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying adjustments necessary to calculate such non-GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Material changes to such adjustments, including warrant liability and non-core operating items, could affect future GAAP results.

Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, added, “Free cash flow rose 43% year over year to $11.3 million, while we maintained solid balance sheet flexibility. We also closed our second aftermarket acquisition in under a year, an immediately accretive addition to our business as we continue to execute on our capital allocation priorities. While our updated full-year outlook reflects the shift in new railcar delivery timing, our lower cost structure and robust order intake support stronger results in the back half. Our long-term growth trajectory and value we are building for the years ahead remain firmly on track.”

Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call & Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results. FreightCar America invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call. Teleconference details are as follows:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode is 13761654. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the FreightCar America Investor Relations website.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion; delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers (including recent United States tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any retaliatory actions taken by such countries); and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted EPS, and Free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.

Investor Contact:chris@jbgcapadvisory.com


FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share data)
(Unaudited)		 
  
  June 30,
2026		  December 31,
2025		 
Assets   
Current assets      
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $62,978  $64,295 
Accounts receivable, net  13,215   12,443 
VAT receivable  6,665   6,097 
Inventories, net  57,831   68,295 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  10,226   8,875 
Total current assets  150,915   160,005 
Property, plant and equipment, net  28,384   30,969 
Right of use asset lease  39,381   40,281 
Intangibles, net  4,491   4,877 
Deferred income taxes  52,053   52,970 
Other long-term assets  872   947 
Total assets $276,096  $290,049 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)      
Current liabilities      
Accounts and contractual payables $63,177  $55,671 
Accrued payroll and other employee costs  5,803   9,110 
Accrued warranty  1,989   2,050 
Deferred revenue  3,046   539 
Current portion of long-term debt  2,875   9,728 
Lease liability, current  1,990   1,888 
Other current liabilities  4,390   6,611 
Total current liabilities  83,270   85,597 
Long-term debt, net of current portion  97,850   97,514 
Warrant liability  13,977   168,529 
Accrued pension costs  1,292   1,256 
Lease liability, long-term  42,205   43,233 
Other long-term liabilities  1,301   1,333 
Total liabilities  239,895   397,462 
Stockholders’ equity (deficit)      
Common stock  358   221 
Additional paid-in capital  204,519   72,557 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  2,293   2,324 
Accumulated deficit  (170,969)  (182,515)
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)  36,201   (107,413)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $276,096  $290,049 


FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
(Unaudited)		 
  
   Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
   June 30,  June 30, 
   2026  2025  2026  2025 
     
Revenues  $113,138  $118,623  $177,446  $214,913 
Cost of sales   106,967   100,802   160,465   182,698 
Gross profit   6,171   17,821   16,981   32,215 
Selling, general and administrative expenses   10,467   10,114   21,871   20,637 
Operating (loss) income   (4,296)  7,707   (4,890)  11,578 
Interest expense   (3,045)  (4,382)  (6,421)  (8,718)
(Loss) Gain in fair market value of warrant liability   (24,889)  (47,630)  24,215   5,258 
Other (expense) income   (218)  3,296   (24)  3,157 
(Loss) income before income taxes   (32,448)  (41,009)  12,880   11,275 
Income tax (benefit) provision   (2,345)  (52,688)  1,334   (50,852)
Net (loss) income  $(30,103) $11,679  $11,546  $62,127 
Net (loss) earnings per common share - basic  $(0.94) $0.36  $0.35  $1.89 
Net (loss) earnings per common share - diluted  $(0.94) $0.34  $0.32  $1.79 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic   31,939,312   31,793,746   31,933,492   31,727,903 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted   31,939,312   33,398,330   35,549,254   33,603,627 


FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  
  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025 
  Manufacturing  Aftermarket  Total  Manufacturing  Aftermarket  Total 
Revenues $104,282  $8,856  $113,138  $110,757  $7,866  $118,623 
Cost of sales  101,000   5,967      95,831   4,971    
Segment gross profit $3,282  $2,889  $6,171  $14,926  $2,895  $17,821 
Other segment items (1)  599   946      402   510    
Segment income $2,683  $1,943  $4,626  $14,524  $2,385  $16,909 

(1) Other segment items in Manufacturing and Aftermarket segments include selling, general and administrative expenses.

  Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025 
  Manufacturing  Aftermarket  Total  Manufacturing  Aftermarket  Total 
Revenues $157,238  $20,208  $177,446  $200,932  $13,981  $214,913 
Cost of sales  146,637   13,828      173,896   8,802    
Segment gross profit $10,601  $6,380  $16,981  $27,036  $5,179  $32,215 
Other segment items(1)  963   1,895      759   1,076    
Segment income $9,638  $4,485  $14,123  $26,277  $4,103  $30,380 

(1) Other segment items in Manufacturing and Aftermarket segments include selling, general and administrative expenses.


FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  
  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net income $11,546  $62,127 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  3,709   3,046 
Non-cash lease expense on right of use assets  900   1,572 
(Gain) on change in fair market value for Warrant liability  (24,215)  (5,258)
Stock-based compensation recognized  2,072   2,701 
Deferred income taxes  917   (52,647)
Other non-cash items, net  865   5,690 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (773)  (3,698)
VAT receivable  (550)  (2,397)
Inventories  10,333   (32,807)
Accounts and contractual payables  8,326   41,164 
Income taxes payable, net  (1,286)  (665)
Customer deposits     17,611 
Other assets and liabilities  (4,078)  (15,117)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities  7,766   21,322 
Cash flows from investing activities      
Acquisitions  (434)   
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (883)  (938)
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale, net of selling costs     585 
Net cash flows used in investing activities  (1,317)  (353)
Cash flows from financing activities      
Deferred financing costs     (1,336)
Borrowings on revolving line of credit  8,000    
Repayments on revolving line of credit  (8,000)   
Repayments on term loan  (7,330)  (1,438)
Employee stock settlement  (436)  (487)
Financing lease payments     (805)
Net cash flows used in financing activities  (7,766)  (4,066)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  (1,317)  16,903 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period  64,295   44,450 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $62,978  $61,353 
Supplemental cash flow information      
Interest paid $5,729  $4,047 
Income taxes paid $1,381  $3,018 
Change in unpaid construction in process $(120) $295 
Exercise of warrants $130,337  $ 
       


FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of (Loss) income before taxes to EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(2)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  
   Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
   2026  2025  2026  2025 
              
(Loss) income before income taxes  $(32,448) $(41,009) $12,880  $11,275 
Depreciation & Amortization   1,845   1,550   3,709   3,046 
Interest Expense, net   3,045   4,382   6,421   8,718 
EBITDA   (27,558)  (35,077)  23,010   23,039 
              
Change in Fair Value of Warrant(a)   24,889   47,630   (24,215)  (5,258)
Productivity Initiatives(b)   2,202   -   2,202   - 
Professional Services(c)   63   -   872   - 
Acquisition & Integration Costs(d)   361   -   361   - 
Lease payments in Interest(e)   -   (768)  -   (1,639)
Stock Based Compensation   991   761   2,073   2,701 
Other, net   217   (3,296)  24   (3,157)
Adjusted EBITDA  $1,165  $9,250  $4,327  $15,686 
                  

(1) EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges:

a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.

b) During the second quarter of 2026, the Company incurred workforce realignment costs as a result of sustained productivity gains in its Manufacturing segment. 

c) During 2026, the Company incurred certain professional services expenses associated with governance items.

d) During 2026, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition and integration of businesses in its Aftermarket segment.

e)   Represents lease payments recorded within Interest expense due to certain leases previously classified as financing prior to December 2025.


We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) income and Adjusted net income (loss)(1)
(Unaudited)
 
  
   Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
   2026   2025  2026  2025 
              
Net (loss) income  $(30,103)  $11,679  $11,546  $62,127 
              
Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a)   24,889    47,630   (24,215)  (5,258)
Productivity Initiatives (b)   2,202    -   2,202   - 
Professional Services (c)   63    -   872   - 
Acquisition & Integration Costs (d)   361    -   361   - 
Stock Based Compensation   991    761   2,073   2,701 
Release of Valuation Allowance (e)   -    (51,872)  -   (51,872)
Other, net   217    (3,296)  24   (3,157)
Total non-GAAP adjustments   28,723    (6,777)  (18,683)  (57,586)
Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments (f)               559    (1,060)  5,839   905 
Adjusted net (loss) income  $(821)  $3,842  $(1,298) $5,446 

(1) Adjusted net (loss) income represents net (loss) income before the following charges:

(a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.

(b) During the second quarter of 2026, the Company incurred workforce realignment costs as a result of sustained productivity gains in its Manufacturing segment. 

(c) During 2026, the Company incurred certain professional services expenses associated with governance items.

(d) During 2026, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition and integration of businesses in its Aftermarket segment.

(e) During the second quarter of 2025, the Company released the majority of the valuation allowance in the United States on federal and state deferred tax assets.

(f) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company’s income tax provision calculation.

We believe that Adjusted net income is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted net income is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted net income in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted net income is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of Diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS(1)
(Unaudited)
 
  
   Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
   2026   2025  2026  2025 
              
Diluted EPS  $(0.94)  $0.34  $0.32  $1.79 
              
Change in Fair Value of Warrant(a)  $0.78   $1.43  $(0.68) $(0.16)
Productivity Initiatives(b)   0.07    -   0.06   - 
Professional Services(c)   -    -   0.02   - 
Acquisition & Integration Costs(d)   0.01    -   0.01   - 
Stock Based Compensation   0.03    0.02   0.06   0.08 
Release of Valuation Allowance(e)   -    (1.55)  -   (1.54)
Other, net   0.01    (0.10)  -   (0.09)
Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per-share   0.90    (0.20)  (0.53)  (1.71)
Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share(f)   0.02    (0.03)  0.16   0.03 
Adjusted EPS  $(0.02)  $0.11  $(0.05) $0.11 

(1) Adjusted EPS represents diluted EPS before the following charges:

(a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.

(b) During the second quarter of 2026, the Company incurred workforce realignment costs as a result of sustained productivity gains in its Manufacturing segment. 

(c) During 2026, the Company incurred certain professional services expenses associated with governance items.

(d) During 2026, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition and integration of businesses in its Aftermarket segment.

(e) During the second quarter of 2025, the Company released the majority of the valuation allowance in the United States on federal and state deferred tax assets.

(f) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company’s income tax provision calculation.

We believe that Adjusted EPS is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EPS is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of Cash flows provided by operating activities and Free cash flow(1)
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2026  2025   2026  2025 
      
Cash flows provided by operating activities$12,084 $8,528  $7,766 $21,322 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (736) (608)  (883) (938)
Free cash flow 11,348  7,920   6,883  20,384 
      

(1) Free cash flow represents the amount of Cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

We believe that Free cash flow is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because these metrics provide key insights into the potential for growth and ability to generate returns for investors. Free cash flow is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Free cash flow in isolation or as a substitute for Cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Free cash flow is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


Tags

Second Quarter Results RAIL Earnings Free Cash Flow Aftermarket Growth Increase Market Share Backlog Growth Order Intake
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 