FreightCar America, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2026 Results On August 3, 2026

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL), a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, August 3, 2026, after the market close, and host a teleconference to discuss its second quarter 2026 results on the following day. Teleconference details are as follows:

August 4, 2026

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562

Webcast access: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1769392&tp_key=25fd2e3236

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode is 13761654. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the FreightCar America Investor Relations website.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investor Contact chris@jbgcapadvisory.com



