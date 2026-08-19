FreightCar America, Inc. to Present at Midwest IDEAS Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today announced that senior management will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Midwest IDEAS Conference, taking place on August 27, 2026 in Chicago.



Nick Randall, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Riordan, Chief Financial Officer, will begin the presentation at 2:40 PM CT on August 27th, and will also host one-on-ones with investors throughout the day. Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.freightcaramerica.com under the “News and Events” section.



For additional information or to request a meeting, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at chris@jbgcapadvisory.com.



About FreightCar America



FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investor Contact: chris@jbgcapadvisory.com