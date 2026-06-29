HyOrc Corporation Profiled by Lux Research, Validating Disruptive Green Methanol Production Economics

HOUSTON, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR), a developer of advanced waste-to-methanol infrastructure, today announced it has been formally profiled by Lux Research, a premier provider of tech-enabled research and advisory services for institutional and industrial sectors.

The independent assessment provides tier-one visibility to HyOrc’s First-Of-A-Kind (FOAK) commercial deployment and its highly competitive production economics. Lux Research recognised HyOrc’s targeted green methanol production cost of €350 per tonne. With conventional grey methanol benchmarking at €850 per tonne and the market green premium potentially adding up to an additional €700 per tonne, HyOrc is targeting a highly disruptive cost structure for a sustainable product that commands up to €1,550 per tonne on the open market.

Furthermore, the profile confirmed HyOrc’s addressable market in low-carbon maritime fuel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) exceeds $20 billion and, the profile acknowledges HyOrc's operational experience in India, including installation of 3 TPD and 25 TPD industrial RDF gasifiers.

As expected for a FOAK deployment, Lux initiated coverage with a 'Wait and See' recommendation pending continuous operational syngas data from HyOrc’s initial European 3-tonne-per-day (TPD) modular unit scheduled for Portugal. Manufacturing for this module is fully funded and scheduled to ship to Porto, in September 2026, where it will provide the continuous operational data identified by Lux as the key commercial validation milestone.

Lux also effectively acknowledges that HyOrc addresses two major market problems simultaneously, disposal of RDF/MSW, and demand for low-carbon methanol.

"Being profiled by an institutional gatekeeper like Lux Research puts our technology directly on the radar of major industrial and financial players," said Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc. "The report clearly validates our €350 per tonne economic model and FOAK status. With our initial Porto deployment fully funded and shipping this September, we are rapidly approaching the operational milestone that will prove our continuous syngas quality at scale."

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.