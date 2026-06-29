Village Farms Netherlands Launches Limited-Edition WK Duo-Pack Pre-Roll

Company’s WK activation deepens coffeeshop partner engagement across the Netherlands

Tangerine cultivar and custom orange branding reflect Dutch football culture

GRONINGEN, Netherlands, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced a limited-time product activation in the Netherlands inspired by this summer’s football WK (“Wereldkampioenschap” or World Championship). The Company’s Netherlands operation has launched the WK Duo-Pack, a limited-edition pre-roll duo-pack made with Tangerine flower, available exclusively through licensed coffeeshop partners during this summer’s football season.

Football occupies a unique place in Dutch culture, and nothing ignites the country like international football. When the Netherlands advances on the global stage, it generates a level of collective energy unlike any other event in the country. The whole nation turns orange, and the excitement only grows as the tournament goes on. Village Farms Netherlands developed the WK Duo-Pack to meet that moment with a product purpose-built for the occasion: a distinctive package featuring custom orange branding paired with its Tangerine cultivar, a natural pairing of flavour profile and national colour. The Dutch have always taken pride in changing the game: totaalvoetbal reshaped how modern football is played around the world, and Village Farms is bringing that same spirit of innovation to cannabis.

Orville Bovenschen, President of Global Operations for Village Farms, commented, “In the Netherlands, when Oranje plays, the whole country shows up. Right now, that energy is everywhere, and it’s building. The WK Duo-Pack is our way of being part of that moment: a locally relevant, limited-edition product that reflects both the spirit of Dutch football culture and the quality our coffeeshop partners expect from our team. The Netherlands has always punched above its weight on the global stage, and we see the same opportunity in cannabis. This activation is an example of how our Netherlands operation continues to deepen its relationships with retail partners and build a meaningful presence in a competitive market. As everyone is saying here right now: van Links naar Rechts, we gaan naar de finale. From left to right, we're going all the way."

Village Farms Netherlands operates licensed cultivation facilities in Drachten and Groningen as part of the regulated Dutch market. The Groningen facility, which opened earlier this year and now serves as the Company’s European headquarters, is the Company’s largest Netherlands operation, reinforcing its capacity to supply consistent, high-quality product to the regulated market.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is a global leader in cannabis, plant-based consumer packaged goods, and sustainable innovation. With a legacy built on decades of Controlled Environment Agriculture expertise and Dutch farming practices, today the Company is one of the world’s largest and most profitable cannabis operators with an asset portfolio that spans over 7 million square feet of advanced greenhouse and indoor cultivation assets.

In Canada, Village Farms operates one of the largest EU-GMP certified cannabis facilities in the world from its production campus in Delta, British Columbia, and exports products to international medical markets. The Company is also a market share leader in dried flower formats and produces and distributes some of the country’s highest quality and best-selling strains, including its flagship Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush, one of the most widely consumed strains on the planet. Village Farms’ Canadian brand portfolio includes Pure Sunfarms, Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Super Toast, Pure Laine, Tam Tams and Promenade.

In the Netherlands, the Company is one of only ten licensed operators in the country’s regulated cannabis program, and in the United States its CBDistillery brand is one of the country’s largest independent hemp-derived wellness platforms. Beyond cannabis, the Company’s Clean Energy division transforms landfill gas into renewable natural gas, and it also holds an equity interest in Vanguard Food LP, a private venture pursuing strategic acquisitions to build a premier branded food platform in North America.

Contact Information

Sam Gibbons

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: (407) 936-1190 ext. 328

Email: sgibbons@villagefarms.com

Danielle Allore

Senior Manager, Communications

Email: dallore@villagefarms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a146f115-d590-4f62-9a69-055544199858