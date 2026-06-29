Music Circus to Drive TryHard Holdings’ Expansion in Cultural Programming and Nationwide Events with SBI Holdings

OSAKA, Japan, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TryHard Holdings Limited (“TryHard” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: THH), a lifestyle entertainment platform in Japan, today announces the continued expansion of its events and cultural programming business under its flagship brand, Music Circus. The expansion reflects the Company's strategy to build a diversified entertainment ecosystem that extends beyond traditional nightlife operations, with SBI Holdings, Inc. ("SBI") as majority shareholder and strategic partner.

A key milestone for Music Circus was the recent successful co-hosting of the SBI Fireworks Festival with SBI Holdings, Inc. ("SBI"), a leading Japanese financial services group. The event attracted more than 25,000 attendees and received positive feedback from visitors and stakeholders, demonstrating the growing appeal of Music Circus' large-scale experiential entertainment offerings. The success reinforces Music Circus's ability to deliver destination experiences that attract broad audiences while strengthening its presence across Japan's entertainment, tourism and cultural sectors.

Looking ahead, Music Circus has assembled a robust pipeline of events across Japan for 2026, including music festivals, fireworks festivals, family-oriented events and cultural experiences.

Key upcoming Music Circus events include:

• Senshu Beach Lantern Festival Vol.7 (July 2026)

• SBI Fireworks Festival in Sakai (July 2026)

• SBI MUSIC CIRCUS OSAKA (August 2026)

• SBI Fireworks Festival in Osaka-Sennan (August 2026)

• SBI MUSIC CIRCUS HOKKAIDO (September 2026)

Beyond these flagship events, Music Circus will continue to host a variety of community-focused and family-oriented events throughout the year, including seasonal festivals, cultural celebrations and outdoor experiences at venues across Japan.

TryHard believes the combination of nightlife venues, cultural performances, music festivals and large-scale outdoor events under the Music Circus brand creates a differentiated entertainment platform with multiple avenues for growth. By serving local communities, domestic travelers and international tourists through a diversified offering, Music Circus is strategically positioned to benefit from increasing demand for experiential entertainment in Japan.

"As we continue to expand Music Circus, our objective is to create a comprehensive entertainment ecosystem that connects nightlife, culture, music and tourism," said Mr. Otsuki, the CEO of TryHard Holdings Limited. "The success of our recent events and the strength of Music Circus’ upcoming pipeline demonstrate our ability to deliver unique experiences to a broad audience as we seek to create long-term value for our stakeholders."





A drone light show at the SBI Fireworks Festival in Chiba, adding an innovative visual element to the immersive entertainment experience.





A fireworks display at the SBI Fireworks Festival in Chiba, one of TryHard's large-scale experiential events and a key milestone in its strategic partnership with SBI Holdings, Inc.

About Music Circus

Music Circus is TryHard’ flagship live entertainment and cultural programming platform, operating with SBI Holdings as majority shareholder. Music Circus produces festivals, live events, and year-round cultural programs across Japan, with a mission to scale diverse, community-driven experiences nationwide.

About SBI Holdings, Inc.

SBI Holdings, Inc. is a Japan-based financial services group with global investments across banking, asset management, and growth sectors.

About TryHard Holdings Limited

TryHard Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: THH) is a lifestyle entertainment platform in Japan with investments across nightlife, music, culture, and live events.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.tryhardthh.com/.

IR Contact:

HBK Strategy Limited

ir@hbkstrategy.com

+852 2156 0223

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook in this press release, as well as TryHard’s strategic and operational plans and expectations regarding its business expansion and venue operations, contain forward-looking statements. TryHard may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about TryHard’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: TryHard’s goals and strategies; TryHard’s future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the lifestyle entertainment business in Japan; TryHard’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; TryHard’s expectations regarding its relationships with its customers and other stakeholders; competition in TryHard’s industry; TryHard’s proposed use of proceeds; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to TryHard’s industry, and general economic and business conditions in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investors are advised to refer to the Company’s filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission when making investment decisions, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities, nor does it represent a public offering under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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