Miami-Dade County to Host Industry Day for Historic Courthouse Redevelopment Opportunity

MIAMI, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami-Dade County will host an upcoming Industry Day to provide developers, investors, and stakeholders with an inside look at the highly anticipated sale of the Historic Dade County Courthouse, located at 73 W. Flagler Street in Downtown Miami.

Scheduled ahead of the courthouse’s public auction, Industry Day will offer attendees a comprehensive overview of the property, its redevelopment potential, and the auction process. The event will bring together County leadership, economic development partners, and the GovDeals marketplace team to align prospective buyers with one of the region’s most significant adaptive reuse opportunities.

The Historic Dade County Courthouse stands as a landmark symbol of Miami’s growth and cultural evolution. Through this initiative, Miami-Dade County is inviting visionary developers and investors to reimagine the building’s next chapter—balancing preservation of its architectural legacy with innovative redevelopment that contributes to the continued activation of Downtown Miami.

Industry Day Details:

Property: Historic Dade County Courthouse

Historic Dade County Courthouse Location: 73 W. Flagler Street, Miami, FL

73 W. Flagler Street, Miami, FL Industry Day: June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026 Auction Dates: July 1 – July 31, 2026





During Industry Day, attendees will receive:

Detailed information on zoning and redevelopment parameters

Insights into preservation requirements and historic considerations

Overview of the transparent online auction process

Guidance on registration and participation requirements

Opportunities to engage with County officials and project stakeholders





This initiative represents a unique opportunity to connect qualified buyers with a landmark property that sits at the heart of Miami’s urban core and Industry Day is designed to ensure all participants have the information, clarity, and confidence needed to engage meaningfully in the process.

The property will be sold through a competitive online auction hosted on GovDeals, providing broad national and global exposure to qualified investors while maintaining a transparent and structured bidding process.

Interested parties are encouraged to attend Industry Day to gain early access to critical information and position themselves for participation in the upcoming auction.

For additional information or to register interest, please contact:

Idania Barroso

Miami-Dade County Office of Real Estate and Development

Idania.Barroso@miamidade.gov

305-375-2945

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 Billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.

Contact:

Angela Jones, GovDeals

(334) 301-7823

ajones@govdeals.com