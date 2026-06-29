HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements from Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") published on 26 June 2026 and 29 June 2026 regarding a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new ordinary shares ("Offer Shares") at a fixed price per share of NOK 1.30 (the "Offer Price"), which raised gross proceeds of approximately NOK 144.5 million.

In the Private Placement, the following primary insiders or close associates of primary insiders were allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement:

Hofseth International AS, a close associate of Board Member Roger Hofseth, was allocated 30,384,615 Offer Shares at the Offer Price, corresponding to a total subscription amount of approximately NOK 39.5 million; was allocated 2,435,384 Offer Shares at the Offer Price, corresponding to a total subscription amount of approximately NOK 3.16 million;

Christoph Baldegger, Board Member, was allocated 3,076,923 Offer Shares at the Offer Price, corresponding to a total subscription amount of approximately NOK 4 million;

Crawford Currie, Board Member, was allocated 2,435,384 Offer Shares at the Offer Price, corresponding to a total subscription amount of approximately NOK 3.16 million;

JOO Investments AS, a close associate of CEO Jon Olav Ødegård, was allocated 6,346,153 Offer Shares at the Offer Price, corresponding to a total subscription amount of approximately NOK 8.25 million;

Nevera AG, a close associate of Chief Commercial Officer James Berger, was allocated 6,346,153 Offer Shares at the Offer Price, corresponding to a total subscription amount of approximately NOK 8.25 million; and.

Bomi Framroze Holding AS, a close associate of Chief Scientific Officer Bomi Framroze, was allocated 2,435,384 Offer Shares at the Offer Price, corresponding to a total subscription amount of approximately NOK 3.16 million;

For further information, please see the attached notification forms.

The issuance of Offer Shares to Hofseth International AS and Bomi Framroze Holding AS remains subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting, expected to be held on or about 30 July 2026, however the Company has secured sufficient voting undertakings in order to ensure that this resolution will be passed at the extraordinary general meeting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

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