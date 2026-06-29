HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA – VOTING UNDERTAKINGS SECURED IN RELATION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND B-SHARE AMENDMENTS

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements from Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") published on 26 June 2026 and 29 June 2026 regarding a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new ordinary shares ("Offer Shares") at a fixed price per share of NOK 1.30 (the "Offer Price"), which raised gross proceeds of approximately NOK 144.5 million.

As described in the referenced stock exchange notices, the Private Placement is divided into two tranches, where the issuance of Offer Shares in the second tranche is subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company. Further, as a condition for Hofseth International AS' participation in the Private Placement, the terms of the Company's unlisted class B preference shares (the "B-Shares") shall be amended.

The Company is pleased to inform that is has now secured binding voting undertakings for a sufficient number of shares at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting which secures that the issuance of Offer Shares in the second tranche of the Private Placement and the amendments to the B-Shares will be resolved. The extraordinary general meeting is expected to be held on or about 30 July 2026.

Advisor

Advokatfirmaet CLP DA is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

This information was published by Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of the Company, on the date and time provided herein.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no