HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA: NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") on 28 and 29 June 2026 regarding completion of delivery of Offer Shares in tranche 2 (the "T2 Offer Shares") where its subject to an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") resolving to inter alia, (i) issue the T2 Offer Shares in the Private Placement and (ii) amend the terms of the Company’s B-shares ("B-Shares Amendments").

The Board therefore calls for an EGM to be held at the offices of the Company at Keiser Wilhelms gate 24, Ålesund on 30 July 2026 at 11:00 hours CEST. The Company has already received voting undertakings from shareholders representing the necessary majority requirement to approve the T2 Offer Shares transaction and B-Shares Amendments at the EGM.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 93632966

E-mail: investor@hofsethbiocare.no

Attachment