HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA: NEW SHARE CAPITAL REGISTERED

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements from Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") published on 26 June 2026 and 29 June 2026 regarding a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new ordinary shares ("Offer Shares") at a fixed price per share of NOK 1.30 (the "Offer Price"), which raised gross proceeds of approximately NOK 144.5 million.

The Private Placement is divided into two tranches; (i) a first tranche of 78,334,609 Offer Shares ("Tranche 1") where the Offer Shares have been resolved issued pursuant to a Board authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 20 November 2025, and (ii) a second tranche of 32,819,999 Offer Shares ("Tranche 2") to be issued subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company expected to be held on or about 30 July 2026.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the Offer Shares in Tranche 1 has today, 3 July 2026, been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the share capital of the Company is NOK 4,894,156.39, divided into 473,415,639 ordinary shares and 16,000,000 unlisted preference shares in Class B, in each case with a par value of NOK 0.01.

The Offer Shares in Tranche 1 will be delivered as immediately tradable shares as soon as practically possible.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and is subject to the disclosure requirement pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no