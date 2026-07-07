HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA: MAJOR SHAREHOLDER NOTIFICATION

IFM Independent Fund Management AG, are a Liechtenstein-based fund management company acting as trustee for the following investment funds:

Bonafide Global Fish Fund

Bonafide Investment Fund – HBC II

According to the information published on the website of the Oslo Stock Exchange, the total number of outstanding shares of Hofseth Biocare ASA currently amounts to 395,081,030.

Based on this figure, IFM Independent Fund Management AG will hold a total of 12.48% of the voting rights in Hofseth Biocare ASA as of June 30, 2026.

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