Red Banyan Earns Inaugural Ranking in Chambers and Partners Crisis & Risk Management Guide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Banyan, a senior-level crisis management, litigation PR, and reputation management firm, has been ranked in the 2026 Chambers and Partners Crisis & Risk Management Guide, earning a Band 4 ranking in USA – Nationwide: Crisis PR & Communications. The recognition marks Red Banyan's first appearance in the prestigious guide.

Chambers and Partners is the most trusted name in independent professional services rankings, and its evaluations carry exceptional weight with the buyers of those services. Rankings are determined through extensive independent research, including direct interviews with clients and referees, rather than self-promotion or paid placement. The recognition affirms Red Banyan’s standing among the nation's leading crisis management and litigation PR specialists.

To make their decision, Chambers researchers spoke directly with Red Banyan's clients as part of the evaluation. One described the firm as "exceptional at anticipating what could go wrong and having a plan ready before it happens." Another, speaking to Red Banyan's work alongside legal teams, noted: "They put the client first and are able to balance all goals beautifully. They understand law firms and red lines."

Litigation PR: A Core and Growing Practice

Red Banyan’s recognition by Chambers arrives as demand for litigation PR and litigation communications continues to climb, with corporations and their counsel increasingly treating the public dimension of high-stakes legal matters as inseparable from courtroom strategy. As more law firms and in-house legal teams retain dedicated litigation communications counsel, Red Banyan expects litigation public relations to remain a core area of growth.

"This ranking reflects the trust our clients place in us during their most difficult moments," said Evan Nierman, renowned reputationist and CEO of Red Banyan. "Earning it as a boutique firm competing against the largest players in the industry, validates the senior-level, results-driven approach upon which we have built Red Banyan."

Red Banyan operates on its ‘Powering Reputation’ model, combining brand building, rapid response, and planning and prevention. The firm's Press the Truth® philosophy guides its work with clients facing high-stakes reputational threats across sectors.

Since its founding in 2011, Red Banyan has received multiple awards for its service excellence. Earlier this year, the firm was ranked as the No. 1 boutique crisis communications firm in the U.S. by O’Dwyer’s and as the No. 1 Communications Firm in the World for Communications Excellence by the World Communications Forum Association in Davos, Switzerland..

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is a crisis management, litigation PR, and reputation management firm specializing in high-stakes, high-profile situations. The firm advises business leaders, organizations, institutions, and high-profile individuals operating in scrutinized or regulated environments where perception, trust, and brand equity directly influence outcomes. Drawing on expertise across strategic communications, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth and navigate moments that test it. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.

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