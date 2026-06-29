Tenable Achieves FedRAMP High and Impact Level 5 Authorization

COLUMBIA, Md., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced that Tenable One Cloud Exposure has achieved FedRAMP ® High and Impact Level (IL) 5 authorization, one of the U.S. government’s most stringent security certifications. Part of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform , Tenable One Cloud Exposure is an actionable cloud security solution that provides unified visibility and AI-powered contextual insights to help organizations proactively identify and close critical exposure gaps across the entire cloud lifecycle.

The milestone significantly expands Tenable’s opportunities to support highly sensitive federal environments, including those used by the Department of War (DoW) and intelligence agencies. This new authorization builds on Tenable FedRAMP Moderate authorizations for both Tenable One Cloud Exposure and Tenable One, further cementing its role as a long-standing and trusted partner in the public sector.

As federal agencies accelerate cloud modernization and AI adoption, they face an increasingly complex landscape of misconfigured workloads, fragmented security tools and new attack vectors. Tenable One Cloud Exposure consolidates critical cloud security functions, previously spread across multiple tools, into a single, cost-efficient solution. By leveraging advanced identity analytics, Tenable enforces Zero Trust principles that align with DoW CIO mandates to ensure mission-critical resilience, cyber readiness and operational effectiveness.

This authorization also enables Tenable to support new mission-critical use cases, including classified and tactical edge deployments, and offers a clear competitive advantage in the federal space. Purpose-built for sensitive government cloud environments, Tenable One Cloud Exposure is a comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that delivers:

Unified visibility across infrastructure, identities and workloads

Proactive identity risk management and enforcement of least privilege

Continuous compliance with evolving federal cybersecurity standards



“Achieving FedRAMP High authorization is a powerful validation of our public sector commitment and our ability to protect the most sensitive cloud workloads,” said Bob Huber, Chief Security Officer and President of Tenable Public Sector, LLC. “We’re proud to provide federal agencies with a unified exposure management platform that meets their toughest challenges: reducing risk, maintaining compliance and securely adopting AI with confidence.”

Tenable One Cloud Exposure received FedRAMP high authorization through UberEther’s AIM Advantage platform .

More information on Tenable One Cloud Exposure FedRAMP High is available at: https://www.tenable.com/solutions/government/us-fed

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for more than 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at https://www.tenable.com .