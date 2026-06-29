QuantRate Opens Free Access to AI Trading Bot for Smarter, No-Code Market Analysis

London, United Kingdom, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantRate , a fintech company building AI-assisted trading tools, today opened free access to its AI Trading Bot , giving new users a clearer way to explore automated market analysis without writing code or building a trading model from scratch.





The free access model is aimed at investors who want to see how AI-supported trading workflows operate in practice. After creating an account, users can review strategy options, market signals, risk settings and performance tools before deciding whether a strategy fits their own approach. New users can register at QuantRate.com to explore the platform.

Why QuantRate Is Taking a Practical Approach to AI Trading

For many retail investors, the hardest part of trading is not finding information. It is turning too much information into a clear, repeatable process. Price moves, economic news, digital asset volatility and changing market sentiment can all arrive at the same time. That often leads to rushed decisions, emotional trades or missed opportunities.

QuantRate is positioning its AI trading bot as a practical entry point for users who want to organize that process. Rather than asking users to interpret every market movement manually, the platform brings market scanning, signal review and risk settings into one workflow.

What Users Can Review After Signing Up

After registration, users can move through the platform step by step and review the tools available inside the dashboard. Key areas include:

AI-assisted market scanning for selected assets and trading pairs

Trading signal review based on market data and selected strategy rules

Automated strategy monitoring for users who do not want to watch markets all day

Risk-control settings, including position sizing, drawdown awareness and trade-frequency limits

Backtesting and strategy review tools that help users understand how a strategy may behave in different market conditions

The goal is to give users a clearer view of the system before they choose to activate any automated strategy. QuantRate emphasizes that the platform is built for user control, review and risk awareness, not blind automation.

Risk Controls Remain a Central Part of the Platform

AI trading tools can help process market data faster, but speed alone is not enough. Investors also need to understand exposure, volatility and the limits of any strategy. QuantRate has therefore placed risk controls near the center of the product experience.

The platform includes tools intended to help users review:

Position size and strategy exposure

Potential drawdown behavior

Trade frequency and execution discipline

Portfolio-level diversification across supported assets

These features are especially relevant in markets where sentiment can shift quickly. The company says its approach is to make the trading workflow more structured while keeping users informed about risk before action is taken.

How New Users Can Start

QuantRate has kept the onboarding process simple so that new users can explore the product without a technical setup:

Create a QuantRate account . Open the AI trading dashboard. Review available strategy options and supported assets. Check risk settings and backtesting tools. Decide whether to activate a strategy based on personal goals and risk tolerance.

This step-by-step flow is intended to help beginners understand the platform while still offering enough structure for more experienced traders who want to compare AI-assisted trading workflows.





AI Trading Tools Move Toward Everyday Use

Automated trading and quantitative systems were once mostly associated with institutional desks and professional trading teams. That is changing as AI tools become easier to access and investors look for more disciplined ways to manage fast-moving markets.

QuantRate believes the next stage of AI trading will be less about hype and more about usability: clear dashboards, transparent strategy settings, understandable risk controls and a smoother path from market analysis to decision-making.

New users who want to review the platform can visit https://www.quantrate.com and create a free account.

About QuantRate

QuantRate is a fintech company focused on AI-assisted quantitative trading tools and automated market analysis systems. The company develops trading workflows that combine machine learning, market data analysis and risk-control features for global users.

Media Contact:

QuantRate Media Relations

Email: info@quantrate.com

Website: https://www.quantrate.com





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