Qualifacts Announces 2026 Community Impact Through Innovation Award, Now Accepting Submissions

Nashville, Tenn. and Gettysburg, Pa., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading behavioral health technology partner specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions, today announced the launch of the 2026 Qualifacts Community Impact Through Innovation Award. This second annual national award recognizes Qualifacts partner organizations using innovative technologies and forward-thinking strategies to strengthen care delivery, improve organizational performance, and enhance outcomes across the communities they serve.

“Organizations across health and human services continue to navigate increasing complexity while being asked to improve outcomes, strengthen workforce capacity, and create more connected consumer experiences,” said Josh Schoeller, Chief Executive Officer at Qualifacts. “With this award, we want to recognize organizations that are embracing AI, data, and interoperability innovation and applying it in meaningful ways to improve care delivery, strengthen communities, and create measurable impact.”

The award is open to organizations serving individuals with behavioral health conditions, including mental health and substance use disorders, as well as cognitive disabilities such as intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD), autism, dementia, and traumatic brain injuries. Eligible organizations should demonstrate how their innovation approaches have been implemented to improve consumer experiences, organizational performance, operational efficiency, or community outcomes.

“Recognizing organizations that are translating innovation into measurable results is one of the most effective ways to advance the field,” said Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer of OPEN MINDS. “The Qualifacts Community Impact Through Innovation Award celebrates organizations improving care delivery, enhancing outcomes, and strengthening communities through innovative approaches. Their success provides valuable lessons for health and human services leaders across the country.”

Judging criteria focus on three core areas: innovation, impact, and scalability. Organizations are encouraged to highlight strategic uses of technology and innovation, measurable outcomes tied to their initiatives, and the potential for broader adoption across the field.

How to Apply

To be considered, organizations must complete an application by July 12, 2026. Selected applicants will participate in a virtual meeting to discuss their submission. One Qualifacts partner organization will be selected as the 2026 award recipient and recognized live during the 2026 OPEN MINDS Service Excellence Institute in San Francisco, California, on August 12, 2026.

The winning organization will receive a recognition package that includes:

Recognition during the opening session of the 2026 OPEN MINDS Service Excellence Institute with presentation by Josh Schoeller, Chief Executive Officer of Qualifacts, and Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer of OPEN MINDS

National recognition through press releases, digital media, and social promotion

Opportunity to highlight their innovation during a Qualifacts-hosted industry webinar

Featured visibility across OPEN MINDS channels, reaching more than 60,000 health and human services executives

Opportunities to share innovation strategies and outcomes with peers across the field

For more information and to submit an application, visit: https://excellence.openminds.com/2026-community-impact-innovation-award

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. The OPEN MINDS mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at https://www.openminds.com.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we’re partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

Attachment