Design Manager and DesignSpec Appoint Ellie Cunningham as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Manager and DesignSpec, leading technology platforms serving the interior design industry, today announced the appointment of Ellie Cunningham as Chief Executive Officer.





Ellie Cunningham - CEO

Cunningham brings more than a decade of leadership experience spanning design, operations, technology, and business strategy. Throughout her career, she has helped build and scale technology-driven organizations serving the design industry, with a focus on creating solutions that simplify workflows, improve collaboration, and help design professionals operate more efficiently.

As CEO, Cunningham will lead strategic vision, driving innovation across product, technology, and customer experience for both Design Manager and DesignSpec as the companies continue to expand their capabilities to support the evolving needs of interior design firms.

"Ellie brings a unique combination of industry knowledge, operational excellence, and technology leadership that aligns perfectly with where Design Manager and DesignSpec are headed," said Fiona Sanipelli, Founder of DesignSpec. "She understands both the business challenges designers face and the opportunity technology has to help firms operate more efficiently, profitably, and creatively."

Cunningham's background includes executive leadership roles within the design technology sector, where she has led operations, strategy, and growth initiatives. Her experience working closely with interior designers, manufacturers, and design-focused businesses positions her to further strengthen both platforms' commitment to serving the industry.

"The interior design industry continues to grow rapidly on both the commercial and residential side, and we’re seeing more and more firms looking for technology to help streamline operations, improve collaboration, and gain back time to focus on design and client relationships," said Ellie Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Design Manager and DesignSpec. "Both Design Manager and DesignSpec rightfully have earned the trust of thousands of design firms, and I’m thrilled to be part of the journey to empower the future of interior design."

The appointment comes at a time when interior design firms are increasingly seeking integrated technology solutions that connect workflows across the entire project lifecycle, spanning project management, specifications, procurement, accounting, and reporting.

Under Cunningham's leadership, Design Manager and DesignSpec will continue investing in technology innovation, customer experience, and strategic initiatives aimed to help design firms improve productivity, profitability, collaboration, and project outcomes.

About Design Manager

Design Manager is a leading business management software platform built specifically for interior design firms. The platform helps designers manage projects, purchasing, accounting, specifications, reporting, and business operations through an integrated solution designed for the unique needs of the interior design industry.

For more information, visit www.designmanager.com.

About DesignSpec

DesignSpec is a specification management and collaboration platform that helps interior designers, hospitality brands, procurement teams, and project stakeholders streamline specification development, standardization, and project execution. The platform enables design teams to improve efficiency, consistency, and visibility throughout the design process.

For more information, visit www.designspec.com.

Media Contact:

Camille Eisner

Head of Growth

Design Manager & DesignSpec

camille@designmanager.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/772541ec-c267-484d-8bcb-80819b6056c5