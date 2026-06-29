TRIMEDX & OSF HealthCare partner to advance clinical asset performance and patient care

Indianapolis, Indiana, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX—an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, medical device cybersecurity, and AI-powered healthcare technology solutions—is pleased to announce a new partnership with Peoria, Illinois-based OSF HealthCare. Together, the organizations will help unlock the full potential of clinical assets at OSF HealthCare, enabling greater operational efficiency and improving patient care and outcomes each day.

This partnership combines the commitment of OSF HealthCare to clinical excellence with TRIMEDX’s deep expertise in healthcare technology management, advanced analytics, and AI-powered insights. Leveraging more than 25 years of clinical engineering expertise and one of the industry’s most comprehensive datasets on medical device performance, the organizations will work together to optimize equipment reliability, strengthen cybersecurity, improve asset visibility, and maximize the value of medical equipment investments.

“We’re proud to partner with OSF HealthCare to help advance their mission of delivering outstanding patient care,” says TRIMEDX CEO Neil de Crescenzo. “Healthcare organizations today need more than equipment maintenance – they need trusted partners who can turn data into action and technology into strategic advantage. By combining our clinical engineering expertise with AI-powered intelligence and deep operational insights, we’re helping providers make smarter decisions, improve performance, and create more resilient healthcare environments.”

This partnership will be managed by Pointcore Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of OSF HealthCare, that works to improve and advance the delivery of healthcare operations across healthcare technology management and other service areas.

“We are excited to partner with the TRIMEDX team for the comprehensive management and optimization of our medical device inventory,” says Brian Harms, Chief Administrative Officer for Pointcore.

“This partnership represents our commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our patients. Through this relationship with TRIMEDX, we will ensure our clinicians have access to the tools and equipment they need to best serve their patients—all while using the latest technology and processes to bolster our defenses against the ever-growing number of cyberattacks on healthcare organizations,” added Eric Webb, the Chief Development Officer for Pointcore.

The partnership is now underway and will continue to evolve through new initiatives designed to optimize healthcare technology, improve operational performance, strengthen cybersecurity, and support exceptional patient care across the OSF system.





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About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. Powered by the industry’s most advanced AI-native clinical asset intelligence offering, TRIMEDX helps healthcare providers transform clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and enhancing safety & protection. Built by providers for providers, TRIMEDX leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

About OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis and headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. The system includes 18 inpatient facilities encompassing 16 licensed hospitals, two of which operate dual campuses in separate communities. Among these hospitals, 10 are acute care facilities, five are critical access hospitals and one is a continuing care facility. OSF has 2,141 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan and employs more than 27,000 Mission Partners across 170+ locations. These include OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the third largest pediatric hospital in the state, and OSF OnCall, its digital health operating entity that offers hospital-at-home care. In addition, OSF operates two colleges of nursing; OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; Pointcore, Inc., which is composed of health care-related businesses; and OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the organization. Advances in health care transformation take place through OSF Innovation as well as OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country and by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals. Learn more at osfhealthcare.org.

About Pointcore

Pointcore serves the healthcare industry through proven excellence in key services that enable patient care including technology services (application, IT, network and cybersecurity), healthcare technology management (HTM or biomedical equipment services), supply chain, business and construction. As an extension of OSF HealthCare, Pointcore leverages decades of experience serving hospitals and clinics of all sizes to extend resources, share cost and utilize common infrastructure with external clients, all to the benefit of patients. Learn more about Pointcore innovation by following us on LinkedIn and at pointcore.com.

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