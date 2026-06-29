Knowledge Graph Market Surges to $9.88 billion at a CAGR 31.6% by 2032 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Knowledge Graph Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.90 billion in 2026 to USD 9.88 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period.

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Knowledge Graph Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2032

2020–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 1.39 billion

USD 1.39 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 1.90 billion

USD 1.90 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 9.88 billion

USD 9.88 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 31.6%

Knowledge Graph Market Trends & Insights:

This growth is driven by the increasing need to manage and derive insights from highly connected and complex data across enterprises.

The services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 32.5%.

The data analytics and business intelligence segment is estimated to account for a 25.3% share in 2026.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2032.

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The growth of the market is driven by the increasing need among organizations to manage complex and interconnected datasets in an efficient manner. As enterprises continue to adopt cloud-based technologies, knowledge graphs are being deployed to support scalable storage, integration, and analysis of data across multiple systems.

Knowledge graphs enable organizations to connect data from various sources and present it in a structured and meaningful format. This helps in improving data accessibility and allows businesses to analyze relationships between data points in real time. As a result, organizations are able to respond more effectively to changing business requirements. In addition, knowledge graphs support collaboration across teams by making data more accessible and easier to interpret, thereby improving overall decision-making processes.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

In North America, the Knowledge Graph Market is supported by strong adoption across both industry and research institutions. The region has a well-established technology ecosystem, with organizations increasingly investing in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence to improve business processes. Several initiatives highlight the growing use of knowledge graph technologies in the region. For instance, organizations such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US have supported projects like the Biomedical Data Translator, which uses knowledge graph approaches to integrate diverse biomedical datasets for research and discovery. Similarly, companies in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and technology are leveraging knowledge graphs to improve data analysis, enhance customer insights, and support decision-making. In Canada, research institutions continue to explore the use of knowledge graphs in areas such as scientific data management and digital humanities. Projects led by universities and research organizations focus on improving data quality, linking datasets, and enabling better access to information. These projects demonstrate an increasing emphasis among initiatives in North America toward enhancing data quality, innovation, and research across several domains.

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By offering, the solutions segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

Knowledge graph solutions play a key role in helping organizations manage and analyze complex relationships within their data. These solutions enable the integration of data from multiple sources, allowing businesses to create a unified view of their information. They are commonly categorized into enterprise knowledge graph platforms, graph database engines, and knowledge management tools.

By organizing data in the form of entities and relationships, these solutions allow organizations to better understand customer behavior, market trends, and operational performance. They also support data visualization and advanced analytics, making it easier to identify patterns and derive insights. Knowledge graph solutions are widely used across industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail, where managing large volumes of interconnected data is critical.

By solution, the enterprise knowledge graph segment is projected to account for a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Enterprise knowledge graphs are increasingly being adopted as organizations look for ways to integrate and manage data across different systems and departments. These frameworks enable the connection of diverse data sources, creating a unified structure that reflects relationships between various entities such as customers, products, and processes. They also enable better insights by providing context to data, which is particularly useful for analytics and reporting purposes. Organizations can use these graphs to improve operational efficiency, enhance collaboration, and support more informed decision-making.

Enterprise knowledge graphs enable real-time insights by leveraging semantic technologies, making them suitable for applications that require continuous data updates and analysis. As organizations continue to deal with increasing data complexity, the adoption of enterprise knowledge graph solutions is expected to rise.

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Top Companies in Knowledge Graph Market:

The Top Companies in Knowledge Graph Market include IBM Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), AWS (US), Neo4j (US), Progress Software (US), TigerGraph (US), Stardog (US), Franz Inc (US), Openlink Software (US), Graphwise (US), Altair (US), ArangoDB (US), Fluree (US), Memgraph UK), GraphBase (Australia), Metaphacts (Germany), Relational AI (US), Wisecube (US), Smabbler (Poland), Onlim (Austria), Graphaware (UK), Diffbot (US), Eccenca (Germany), ESRI (US), Datavid (UK), and SAP (Germany). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the Knowledge Graph Market.