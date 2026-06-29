American Kidney Fund Launches New Kidney Transplant Resources to Help Patients Navigate Evaluation, Surgery and Recovery

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) has launched a series of new resources for kidney transplant patients and their loved ones that explains the complex kidney transplant process, including recovery, follow-up care and maintaining kidney health after transplant.

These resources, which provide step-by-step support for people going through the transplant process, are part of AKF's continuing work to improve education and understanding of kidney transplant, and include:

Your Guide to Life After Transplant, a new post-transplant downloadable guide, available in English and Spanish

"Step Forward: The Road to Kidney Transplant and Beyond," a new interactive e-learning course

"There are more than 100,000 Americans on the organ transplant waiting list and almost 90% are waiting for a kidney," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. "Too many people face uncertainty throughout the complicated kidney transplant process, and we are committed to ensuring that our resources make each step clearer and more accessible, helping more patients who want to pursue transplant successfully move toward this lifesaving treatment."

Your Guide to Life After Transplant, which is available now in both English and Spanish on AKF's website, aims to help patients understand what to expect after a transplant and help them feel prepared and supported. It is also a companion guide to Your Guide to Transplant, AKF's award-winning pre-transplant guide that was launched in 2024. AKF sent the guide to 15,660 AKF financial assistance recipients and found that 957 patients subsequently received transplants. To gather further insights into the impact of the guide, AKF sent a survey to these recipients and plans to present the results later this year.

To date, the guides have been downloaded over 7,500 times and have been viewed through the interactive reader almost 10,000 times.

"Step Forward: The Road to Kidney Transplant and Beyond" is the latest course in AKF's new education hub, the Kidney Education Corner. Through this online module, visitors use an interactive roadmap to explore different parts of the transplant journey including:

How to obtain a referral and what to expect during transplant evaluation

Staying active on the waitlist

What to expect during transplant surgery

Managing transplant recovery and maintaining kidney health

The course features other interactive components, such as animations, clickable "Quick Tips" and knowledge checks.

AKF is also creating a series of explainer videos for patients expected to be available later this year. Other resources include "Beyond the Transplant: Navigating Life After a Kidney Transplant," sponsored by argenx, which was featured in the 2026 Spring Kidney Action Week®.

Support for these new transplant resources is provided by argenx and Biogen.

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About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.