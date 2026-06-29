eMaint Launches First Global Partner Network to Scale Customer Value Across Industrial Maintenance Markets

Norwich, United Kingdom, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMaint, the Computerised Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software product from Fluke Corporation, today announced the launch of its Global Partner Network. The program formalizes eMaint’s partner ecosystem for the first time, enabling customers to access a broader network of trusted experts, technologies, and services that help accelerate maintenance excellence and asset performance.

As industrial organizations modernize their maintenance and reliability programs, they need more than software, they need deep expertise, industry-specific knowledge, and services that help turn technology into measurable operational outcomes. eMaint’s Global Partner Network gives partners a clear, consistent framework to collaborate with eMaint, expand customer impact, and help organizations improve asset reliability, operational efficiency, and long-term performance.

The program provides partners with structured training, certification, enablement, incentives, and go-to-market support. Customers will benefit from faster implementation, stronger adoption support, expanded local expertise, and solutions that help improve uptime, standardize maintenance practices, and maximize the value of their eMaint investment.

“This is a defining moment for eMaint,” said Jay Hack, Vice President and General Manager of eMaint, “We are formalizing a global partner ecosystem that reflects the scale of our business and the growing demand we see from industrial organizations. Our partners will play a critical role in helping customers move faster, adopt more effectively, and achieve measurable value from their maintenance programs.”

The launch builds on eMaint’s established position in industrial maintenance software and creates a stronger foundation for continued growth. By formalizing its partner ecosystem, eMaint is expanding its ability to serve customers across regions, industries, and maintenance maturity levels.

Partners will be empowered to support customers across key industries, including Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Food and Beverage, Automotive and Oil and Gas. helping organizations modernize maintenance operations and improve reliability.

Joe Cateno, Practice Director at Elevotec, an eMaint Partner, said: “eMaint has built strong credibility with industrial maintenance teams, and this program gives partners a clear path to bring that value to more customers. As demand grows for scalable maintenance solutions, we see a significant opportunity to help organizations modernize their operations with eMaint.”

The program reinforces eMaint’s commitment to building a partner ecosystem that can deliver targeted solutions across key industries. As customer needs continue to evolve, the program ensures partners are equipped to respond with practical, measurable support.

“We’re building a world-class channel organization focused on customer outcomes, partner success, and scalable growth,” said Chris Lund, Indirect GTM and Channel Lead at eMaint. “Partners have been integral to our success, and this program represents our commitment to helping them grow, differentiate, and drive even greater impact for customers globally.”

The new program builds on growing momentum across eMaint’s partner ecosystem, including:

Scaled partner presence globally with 25 new partners onboarded across Western and Central Europe, South America, and Canada.

Strengthened the partner ecosystem by training 46 partners on eMaint in Bonita Springs and Eindhoven, with a new certification program planned for late 2026.

Extended partner-led service capabilities across priority industries, including Life Sciences, Discrete and Process Manufacturing, Facilities Management, Power Generation, Transportation, and the Public Sector.

With the Global Partner Program, eMaint is creating a more connected and scalable partner ecosystem designed to accelerate customer value and support the future of industrial maintenance.

For more information on eMaint’s Partner Network, please visit: https://www.emaint.com/cmms/emaint-partner-program/

About eMaint

eMaint Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) is an award-winning software for work orders, PM scheduling, asset management, spare parts inventory, condition monitoring.

About eMaint’s Partner Network

The eMaint Partner Network is a global ecosystem of trusted partners who innovate, sell, implement, and deliver strategic consulting services. By combining industry‑specific expertise with deep platform knowledge, our partners help organizations improve asset reliability, operational efficiency, and long‑term performance across all industries.

Find out more here: https://www.emaint.com/cmms/emaint-partner-program/

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

# # #

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.



Q: Why is eMaint launching a Global Partner Network now?

A: Customers need more than software—they need trusted experts who can help deliver measurable maintenance and reliability outcomes. By formalizing our global partner ecosystem, we're expanding access to qualified partners who can accelerate implementation, strengthen adoption, and help customers realize greater value from eMaint.

Q: What are the benefits of the Global Partner Network for partners?

A: The program gives partners the training, certification, enablement, and go-to-market support they need to grow their business with eMaint. It helps them differentiate their services, expand into new markets, and deliver greater value for customers while building long-term relationships.

Q: What does the Global Partner Network mean for eMaint customers?

A: Customers gain access to a global network of trusted experts who can help them implement and optimize eMaint more quickly. The result is faster deployments, stronger adoption, greater local expertise, and improved asset reliability, uptime, and long-term value from their eMaint investment.

Attachments