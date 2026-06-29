HOPSCOTCH GROUPE : evolves its governance structure and establishes an expanded Executive Committee to drive its global ambition

Press release

Paris, June 29 2026

HOPSCOTCH evolves its governance structure

and establishes an expanded Executive Committee to drive its global ambition

HOPSCOTCH, the international communications group founded in France, is today transforming its Management Committee into an Executive Committee (COMEX).

Comprising 11 members, this expanded Executive Committee will be responsible for defining the HOPSCOTCH One strategy and ambition, while overseeing its implementation both in France and internationally. It reflects the Group’s growth momentum and the increasing importance of its core areas of expertise, at the intersection of influence, events and digital communications: relational capital.

This strategic asset, at the heart of HOPSCOTCH’s positioning, serves as a sustainable driver of growth for its clients and a key factor of resilience in times of crisis.

HOPSCOTCH's governance evolution comes at an unprecedented time for the communications industry: the rise of artificial intelligence, its impact on content and formats, and the reconfiguration of usage patterns. At the same time, media ecosystems are rapidly reshaping, while geopolitical tensions are reinforcing expectations of accuracy, consistency, and proximity directed at brands and organizations.

In this new environment, HOPSCOTCH believes that value is shifting even more toward relationship quality, deep understanding of audiences, cultural anchoring of messages, and the ability to articulate global vision with local execution. This conviction is precisely what the establishment of the new COMEX reflects.

An Executive Committee Designed to Accelerate the Group’s Development



The Executive Committee's mission will be to develop, steer, and deploy the HOPSCOTCH One strategy, by strengthening alignment between the Group's major governance functions, its business expertise, and its international development. It represents an evolution toward a more inclusive governance model: better representation of the Group's key business lines and a clear international ambition.

It will support the Group's acceleration in its key markets, with an organization now more representative of its model and trajectory, while more than 60% of its business is conducted internationally.

The COMEX brings together the three members of the Executive Board - Frédéric Bedin, Benoît Désveaux, and Pierre-Franck Moley - along with Management Committee members Valérie Bonnement - Executive Vice President Business Strategy, Marie de Beauregard, VP Human Resources & Culture, and Juliette Crépin, VP Finance & Administration.

It expands to include five new members, three of whom are Vice-Presidents representing the Group's strategic business lines: Charles-Antoine Colomb, VP Public Relations; Carla de Oliveira, VP Events; Arthur Kannas, VP Digital, Creative & Innovation.

Two Vice-Presidents also strengthen the Group's international dimension: Raphaël Lachkar, VP Global Client Solutions; Sylvain Rouchy, VP Global Operations.

Frédéric Bedin, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of HOPSCOTCH, commented:

« By evolving our Management Committee into an expanded Executive Committee, we are equipping ourselves to drive the HOPSCOTCH One ambition more effectively, in line with the reality of our Group: more international, more integrated and more structured around its areas of expertise. We are choosing a governance model that strengthens expertise, execution and relationships alike.

Our conviction is simple: the more communication becomes synthetic, the more value lies in authenticity, cultural relevance and human connections. That is the strength we intend to build on and accelerate.»

HOPSCOTCH Group Executive Committee

Frédéric Bedin, Chairman of the Executive Board, Co-CEO

Benoît Désveaux, Member of the Executive Board, Co-CEO

Pierre-Franck Moley, Member of the Executive Board, Co-CEO



Valérie Bonnement, Executive Vice President Business Strategy

Marie de Beauregard, VP Human Resources & Culture

Juliette Crépin, VP Finance & Administration



Charles-Antoine Colomb, VP Public Relations

Carla de Oliveira, VP Events

Arthur Kannas, VP Digital, Creative & Innovation.

Raphaël Lachkar, VP Global Client Solutions

Sylvain Rouchy, VP Global Operations





From left to right :

Benoît Désveaux, Valérie Bonnement, Pierre-Franck Moley, Carla de Oliveira, Sylvain Rouchy, Frédéric Bedin, Raphaël Lachkar

Arthur Kannas, Juliette Crépin, Marie de Beauregard, Charles-Antoine Colomb

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, driven by an entrepreneurial vision and the complementary nature of its talents and expertise.

HOPSCOTCH is a unique combination of expertise, driven by the belief that the value of a company or organization lies in the quality of its relational capital.

With more than 1,200 employees, half of whom are based internationally (40 offices across 5 continents), HOPSCOTCH covers all areas of communication: influence, events, public relations, activations, digital, internal communication, public affairs, and marketing services.

HOPSCOTCH organizes its agencies around its areas of expertise:

Event: Hopscotch Event, Hopscotch Congrès, Hopscotch Moments, Sagarmatha.

Public Relations: Hopscotch PR, Le Public Système PR, Human to Human, Hopscotch Décideurs.

Digital and Marketing: heaven, AD Crew, Hopscotch Digital Studio.

Media : Hopscotch Media

Sectorial expertise: Hopscotch Cinéma, Hopscotch Luxe, Hopscotch Season, Hopscotch Sport, Hopscotch Tourism.

HOPSCOTCH has been committed to ambitious ecological and societal initiatives for over 15 years, validated by internationally recognized CSR certifications, including RSE Agences Actives, ISO 20121, and the EcoVadis Gold medal.

In 2026, HOPSCOTCH was named “European Agency of the Year” by PRovoke Media.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group represents a turnover of €270,8 million and a gross margin of €98,8 million in 2025.

Follow us: www.hopscotchgroupe.com and on LinkedIn / X / Instagram / Bluesky @HOPSCOTCHgroupe

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