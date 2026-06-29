Patton and XOP Networks Partner to Deliver Secure IP/SIP Emergency Communications

Joint solution combines XOP platforms with Patton's Tone Commander secure SIP endpoint platform for mission-critical command-and-control



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“Together with Patton, we are delivering a flexible solution that supports both legacy and next-generation emergency communications environments.”

Sudhir Gupta

CEO

XOP Networks.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton®—a U.S.-based developer and manufacturer of secure communications technologies—today announced a strategic partnership with XOP Networks. The companies have collaborated to deliver integrated IP/SIP-based Command & Control solutions for emergency management and critical infrastructure environments.



The joint solution integrates Patton’s Tone Commander secure SIP endpoints with XOP Networks’ emergency communications platforms—including Ringdown Firebar Conference Server (RFCS) and Universal Service Node (USN). The integration provides a modern, interoperable architecture for mission-critical communications.



Together, Patton and XOP address the growing need for secure, reliable, and standards-based communications across Federal, State, and Local Government, as well as industries such as defense, aviation, utilities, and industrial.

“Tone Commander endpoints are not just phones—they are secure, adaptable communications platforms designed for mission-critical operations,” said Burton A. Patton (Burt). “By integrating with XOP Networks, we are extending that platform into advanced command-and-control environments.”

At the core of the solution is the Tone Commander platform—a purpose-built, secure, SIP endpoint technology designed for mission-critical use. Unlike retrofitted commercial devices, Tone Commander endpoints operate as secure communications platforms, supporting specialized applications such as crash phone systems, ringdown communications, and emergency command-and-control.

“Together with Patton, we are delivering a flexible solution that supports both legacy and next-generation emergency communications environments,” said Sudhir Gupta, CEO of XOP Networks.

Emergency or not. The integrated solution supports standalone emergency systems as well as deployments alongside Unified Communications environments. This flexibility enables organizations to modernize legacy infrastructure while maintaining deterministic performance and operational simplicity.

Key Solution Capabilities

One-touch command-and-control communications with ringdown coordination

Secure-by-design SIP endpoint platform with deterministic performance

U.S.-designed and manufactured endpoints ensuring supply chain integrity

FIPS-140 encryption and hardened architecture

NG911 support, including HELD-based location services

Open SIP interoperability across multi-vendor platforms

Architecture. The Patton-XOP solution architecture enables a unified endpoint platform across diverse environments—including Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs), public safety deployments, military command environments, industrial facilities, and airfield crash communication systems. Such flexibility reduces complexity while ensuring consistent operation in high-stress scenarios.



The Patton–XOP solution provides a clear path for organizations transitioning from legacy systems to a unified, secure, and interoperable communications architecture aligned with modern cybersecurity and operational requirements.



Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press@patton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4840f923-b6a4-4204-bc33-2377e48f62ff