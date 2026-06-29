Glo Fiber Celebrates 100,000th Customer Milestone

EDINBURG, Va., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), is celebrating the connection of its 100,000th fiber broadband customer, marking a major milestone in its mission to bring fast, reliable fiber internet and dedicated local support to communities across its footprint.

“Reaching 100,000 customers is an important milestone for Glo Fiber and reflects the strong demand we’re seeing for high-quality, fiber-based connectivity across our markets. We are proud to deliver fast, reliable fiber services with a local, customer-first approach, and we remain focused on building long-term relationships in every community we serve,” said Ed McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shentel. “This milestone is a testament to the hard work of our employees and the trust our customers place in us. Each connection represents a household or business that chose Glo Fiber for a better broadband experience—and reinforces the significant opportunity ahead.”

Glo Fiber was created by Shentel as an all-fiber-to-the-home internet solution designed to deliver fast, reliable connectivity to the communities it serves. While Shentel’s roots date back to 1902, when the company was founded to provide telephone service to rural farmers, Glo Fiber represents the company’s continued evolution—from serving farms and rural communities to connecting homes and businesses in neighborhoods, towns, and cities. Today, Glo Fiber continues that mission by expanding access to modern technology that supports economic growth, educational opportunities, remote work, entertainment, and everyday connection.

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel’s 19,400-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and exceptional internet reliability. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity anywhere in your home or business.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to more than 449,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The company owns an extensive regional network with more than 19,400 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell, Shentel

Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com

540-984-5055



Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas Binder, Shentel

Lucas.Binder@emp.shentel.com

540-984-4800

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/304d94aa-2dae-4361-ab24-e9f510fe44ce

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.