Dental Intelligence Launches Explorer and AI Receptionist, Bringing Purpose-Built AI to Dentistry’s Only End-to-End Practice Performance Platform

Pleasant Grove, UT , June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence today announced the public release of two new AI-powered features, Explorer and AI Receptionist. Both were unveiled to select clients last Friday, and are now available to dental practices nationwide.



Dental Intelligence

The new AI solutions take aim at common issues for dental teams — data that’s hard to make sense of, and patient calls that go unanswered when offices are closed or staff are busy.

Explorer is a conversational AI assistant built securely inside Dental Intelligence. The practice team can ask questions about their data in plain English and get clear answers in seconds, without the need to upload spreadsheets or run manual reports.

“One of the biggest challenges we hear from dental practices who don’t actively use an analytics platform is that it takes too much time and training to help individual team members understand which metrics matter, why, and what to do with them. Explorer eliminates that hurdle. Now, any member of the team can log into Dental Intelligence for the very first time and simply type in a question about last week’s production or collection numbers, trends in patient acquisition and case acceptance, recommended areas for improvement and next steps to take, and so much more,” said Dan Larsen, Chief Product Officer. “This is going to be a really powerful tool for practice growth.”

AI Receptionist answers patient calls around the clock, particularly after hours, on weekends, and holidays, or whenever a staff member isn’t available to pick up. It responds in a natural voice, gathers new patient info for appointment requests, confirms existing appointments, and handles questions about the practice, services, and accepted insurances. It also recognizes outstanding balances on patient accounts and offers to follow up with a secure payment link, serving as a key lever for revenue cycle management without extra effort from dental teams.

AI Receptionist works with most VoIP providers and can converse in 70 different languages, helping better support practices with diverse patient populations. Built to support a practice’s front desk, it covers the hours a team can’t, so no patient is ever relegated to voicemail.

Both of Dental Intelligence’s new features were built with the same intent: to solve real problems for dental teams instead of chasing an AI trend.

“The dental world doesn’t need more AI just so a company can claim it has AI,” said Scott Johnson, CEO of Dental Intelligence. “We built these features around the problems our customers actually struggle with, and we built them to give teams more support and more time with their patients.”

Security sets both features apart. Because they run entirely within Dental Intelligence’s HIPAA/PCI/SOC 2 compliant platform, patient information never leaves a secure environment. AI Receptionist securely confirms a patient’s identity with a one-time PIN before sharing any sensitive information. That stands in sharp contrast to the rising habit of pasting patient data into general-purpose AI tools, or routing after-hours calls through third parties with no connection to the practice.

“Adding AI to a product is easy. Adding it responsibly is the hard part,” said Sudarshan Raghunathan, Chief Technology Officer. “Both these new features run inside our platform, so patient information remains protected. Security isn’t something we just bolted on at the end. Every choice we made started with what a real dental practice needs, not just what might look impressive in a demo.”

Both Explorer and AI Receptionist are available to dental practices today. Teams can see both features in action by scheduling a demo at info.dentalintel.com/h87.

Media Contact

Kevin Rach

krach@dentalintel.com

https://www.dentalintel.com/

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