GXO and Co-op Extend Transport Partnership with New Five year Agreement

New agreement extends GXO and Co‑op’s transport operations partnership to over 20 years

Supporting deliveries to more than 1,000 stores with shared values to create lasting social value in communities nationwide

LONDON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has announced a five-year transport contract expansion with Co‑op, one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives, advancing the supply chain partnership into its second decade.

The agreement spans GXO’s transport operations at Avonmouth, Andover and Lea Green, supporting deliveries to over 1,000 Co‑op UK stores.

“This renewal reflects the brilliant service and operational leadership that our teams deliver every day for one of our longest-standing partners,” said Chris Hyde, Managing Director Food and Beverage, GXO UK&I. “Our scale and depth of expertise across the UK&I means that we can bring continuous improvements to Co-op’s supply chain. We’re proud of what we’ve built together, and of the positive impact our colleagues continue to make in the communities around the network.”

GXO will continue working closely with Co‑op to enhance efficiency, service and resilience across its transport network, incorporating best practices and innovative solutions from the company’s strong expertise in FMCG operations.

Beyond operational delivery, the partnership also has significant community ties. GXO colleagues across the Co‑op transport network have contributed more than 1,500 hours of volunteering and engagement over the past year. GXO teams also raised money for local and national charities, including Barnardo’s and the British Heart Foundation, raising thousands of pounds through colleague-led initiatives across the transport network.

Additionally, GXO participates in ongoing collaboration with three Co‑op academies through mentoring, employability workshops and site engagement, as well as significant reinvestment through the apprenticeship levy, supporting skills, training and community initiatives across Co‑op supported opportunities.

Stuart Rendall, Co-op’s Head of Logistics Operations, said: “Extending and deepening our partnership with GXO is an exciting development, ensuring we can continue our shared history of collaboration and innovation into the future. As a convenience retailer, we are focused on running a world class resilient supply and logistics operation to provide our customers with the products they want to buy from our 2,300 stores across the UK. We have successfully worked with GXO over many years to this end, and we are looking forward to the next chapter in our partnership.”

The contract extension reflects the partnership’s proven success — combining operational excellence with a shared commitment to people, communities and long‑term value.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Co-op:

Co-op Group is one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives, operating across food retail, funerals, insurance and legal services. Owned by around 7.2 million active member-owners, Co-op exists to meet their needs and champion the causes they care about. With more than 2,300 food stores, 800 funeral homes and a wholesale business supplying around 8,000 additional outlets, Co-op employs 53,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of over £11 billion. It is a recognised leader in ethical business and community-led programmes, creating long-term value for members and communities across the UK.

Media contacts

GXO

Jack Woodhead

+44 (0)7929104482

Jack.woodhead@gxo.com

Chris Walton

+44 (0)7971 840874

chris.walton@gxo.com

For Co-op journalist/press enquiries, please contact:

Andrew Torr

Lead Press Officer | Co-op Group

M – 07702505551

E - andrew.torr@coop.co.uk

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