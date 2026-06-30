Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 6 May 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 19 May to no later than 20 July 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 6 May 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/672447

From 22 June to 26 June 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 476,100 own shares at an average price of NOK 312.8869 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 22 June OSE 92,000 318.1611 29,270,821.20 CEUX TQEX 23 June OSE 92,000 317.8686 29,243,911.20 CEUX TQEX 24 June OSE 92,100 315.2068 29,030,546.28 CEUX TQEX 25 June OSE 100,000 307.0017 30,700,170.00 CEUX TQEX 26 June OSE 100,000 307.200 30,720,000.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 476,100 312.8869 148,965,448.68 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 1,838,368 346.9043 637,737,682.27 CEUX TQEX Total 1,838,368 346.9043 637,737,682.27 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 2,314,468 339.9067 786,703,130.95 CEUX TQEX Total 2,314,468 339.9067 786,703,130.95





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 67,619,649 own shares, corresponding to 2.64% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 57,113,764 own shares, corresponding to 2.23% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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