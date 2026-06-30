KBC Group: KBC appoints Kris Vervaet as Group CIO

KBC Group today announces the appointment of Kris Vervaet as CIO and member of the Executive Committee of KBC Group, subject to approval by the European Central Bank and the National Bank of Belgium. He will assume the role on 1 September and will work closely with Erik Luts in the coming months to ensure a smooth continuation. Erik Luts will retire on 31 August after a remarkable career that is closely linked to KBC’s digital evolution.

A journey shaped by people, technology and transformation

Erik Luts’ career did not begin in technology, banking or insurance, but in education. After studying pedagogy at KU Leuven, he started as a lecturer before gaining early exposure to technology during the rise of personal computing, working for an Apple reseller where he combined technical and commercial expertise.

In 1988, he joined what was then Kredietbank. Over the following decades, he played a key role in KBC’s digital transformation, contributing to the development of digital channels, payment solutions and the Isabel platform, which remains a benchmark for corporate clients.

He also gained international experience at Nova Ljubljanska banka in Slovenia, where he contributed to preparations for the introduction of the euro.

Back in Belgium, he held several senior leadership roles in HR, organisation and direct channels. In 2017, he joined KBC Group’s Executive Committee as Chief Innovation Officer, with responsibility for digital transformation, ICT, innovation and shared services.

Koenraad Debackere, President of the Board of Directors of KBC Group: “We are deeply grateful to Erik for his lasting and significant contribution to our Group throughout his long career. His profound knowledge and expertise, rich insights, and entrepreneurial perseverance have made it possible for KBC to develop into a digital front-runner. As the Group’s innovation architect, he perfectly embodies the combination of existing and new, optimization and innovation in continuous symbiosis. In doing so, he has ensured the future readiness of our Group across all activities and entities. For that, we remain sincerely grateful to Erik.”

Johan Thijs, CEO of KBC Group:

“If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants. For more than twenty years, Erik and I worked side by side. During that time, Erik has been closely involved in virtually every innovation we have brought to the market – often as the driving force behind it, from concept to implementation. He has been one of the masterminds behind the IT-systems and the way we build innovation at KBC today. It was a privilege to have him as a true expert and as a partner in driving KBC’s transformation.

But above all, I appreciate Erik’s wonderful personality. Today, it is not a colleague retiring, but a truly good friend.”

A next chapter with Kris Vervaet

With Kris Vervaet, KBC appoints a leader who will build on this strong foundation. He holds a degree in civil engineering in communication and electronics from Ghent University and complemented this with executive programmes at Stanford, Columbia and IMD.

He brings more than 30 years of experience in technology, operations and digital transformation across telecom, energy, media and finance. He held senior leadership roles at Proximus, EDF and EDF Luminus, where he combined commercial, operational and IT responsibilities and led large-scale transformation programmes.

At DPG Media, he served as CEO of the Belgian activities and as COO/CDO at group level, driving digital acceleration and operational excellence.

Since joining KBC, Kris has played a central role in organisation, operations and IT, launching transformation initiatives focused on automation and efficiency. He is currently CIO of KBC Belgium.

He is married, has four children, and values time with family and friends, as well as cycling.

“I'm honoured to take on my new role as Group CIO and to further build on the strong foundation Erik has laid. Innovation is firmly anchored in KBC’ s strategy and is not a goal in itself, but a way to make customers' lives simpler, more relevant and more secure.” Kris Vervaet says.

“What I like most here at KBC, and what drew me here, is how we bring technology, data and customer insight together in a way that truly drives customer trust and growth. Together with our strongly engaged Team Blue, I look forward to further strengthen KBC’ s position as digital frontrunner.

I’m thankful for Erik and Johan’s trust and coaching over the past two years, as well as for the support of many colleagues. It was essential to be ready for what's ahead.”

Johan Thijs welcomes Kris: “I look forward to working closely with Kris in his new rol as CIO KBC Group. He brings strong experience in technology, operations and transformation and I am convinced he will further strengthen our innovation story in the years ahead.”

Looking ahead

In the coming months, Kris Vervaet will work alongside Erik Luts to ensure a smooth transition ahead of taking up his role on 1 September.

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