Statkraft adds first wind project to its renewable portfolio in Peru 

(Oslo/Lima, 30 June 2026) – Statkraft, Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, is expanding its renewable energy portfolio in Peru with the construction of the high-performing 72 MW Emma wind project in Piura. The project marks Statkraft’s first investment in wind power in the country and strengthens the company’s position as a diversified renewable energy producer in Peru.



Located in Piura in northern Peru, Emma benefits from exceptionally strong and stable wind conditions. The project is expected to have an annual energy production of 325 GWh and achieve capacity factors above 50 percent, placing it among high-performing wind projects and contributing to competitive renewable energy supply for customers in the Peruvian market.



“The Emma wind project has a great potential, and it will create long term financial value for Statkraft. It is an important step in Statkraft’s international growth strategy and in our ambition to build scale in selected markets. Peru has strong renewable resources and growing demand for reliable, competitive and clean energy. By investing in our first wind project in the country, we are strengthening our position in South America and expanding a portfolio that combines hydropower, solar and wind,” says Fernando de Lapuerta, Executive Vice President International at Statkraft.



The project will add wind power to Statkraft’s established hydropower portfolio in Peru and its growing solar pipeline, including the Lupi solar project in Moquegua. By combining hydropower, solar and wind, Statkraft will be better positioned to serve key sectors such as mining and agribusiness with energy solutions that are both cost-efficient and resilient.



“With the Emma project, we take a decisive step in consolidating our presence in Peru and executing our growth roadmap. By adding wind to our hydropower base, we strengthen a portfolio of complementary technologies. This translates into tangible value for our customers: clean, competitive and reliable energy, while also supporting a more diversified and sustainable energy mix in Peru,” says Enzo Contreras, Country Manager of Statkraft Peru.



During the construction phase, the Emma project will prioritise local employment and suppliers where possible, creating economic opportunities in its areas of influence. The project will be developed in line with Statkraft’s sustainability and human rights standards.

For further information, please contact:



Geir Fuglseth

Media contact

Tet: +47 913 70 572

Email: geir.fuglseth@statkraft.com



About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 6,200 employees in 20 countries.

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