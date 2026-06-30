Press Release

Eviden integrates Key Management System with Salesforce Hyperforce to secure data and accelerate AI adoption

Through a "bring your own sovereign encryption" (BYOSE) model, this integration allows organizations to maintain exclusive control over their encryption keys within Hyperforce, facilitating the secure adoption of Salesforce cloud and AI solutions

Paris, France – June 30, 2026 – Eviden , the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announced the availability of its Key Management System (KMS) integration with Salesforce on Hyperforce and Shield: Platform Encryption. This solution enables enterprises and public sector organizations to encrypt their critical data using completely independent, externally managed encryption keys hosted in Europe.

By introducing this "Bring Your Own Sovereign Encryption" (BYOSE) model, Eviden provides users with rigorous, meaningful, external control over their information assets. Consequently, organizations can accelerate process modernization and fully leverage Salesforce’s application innovations and artificial intelligence solutions, while benefiting from the native flexibility, performance, and compliance of the Hyperforce cloud environment.

The shared responsibility model at the core of Hyperforce

This announcement aligns seamlessly with the shared responsibility model, a foundational principle of cloud security. Under this model, the cloud provider is responsible for the security of the cloud itself and its underlying infrastructure. Meanwhile, customers and end users retain responsibility for protecting the data stored within the cloud environment and configuring the platform to meet their individual operational needs, internal policies, and regulatory requirements.

By building on Hyperforce, Salesforce’s next-generation cloud architecture designed to deliver maximum security, global scalability, and strict data residency compliance—companies gain a rock-solid foundation. This modern infrastructure securely executes core customer relationship management solutions, while introducing robust data isolation through the separation of application data from Eviden’s cryptographic keys.

Advanced technology for enhanced data protection

To meet the most stringent data protection criteria of the European market, Eviden’s technical architecture relies on two major technological pillars:

Confidential VMs: The Eviden KMS application runs on Confidential Virtual Machines (Confidential VMs). This state-of-the-art technology completely isolates cryptographic operations in memory, effectively neutralizing potential threats originating from the underlying cloud infrastructure layers.

The Eviden KMS application runs on Confidential Virtual Machines (Confidential VMs). This state-of-the-art technology completely isolates cryptographic operations in memory, effectively neutralizing potential threats originating from the underlying cloud infrastructure layers. The Power of a Certified HSM: The solution interfaces directly with the Eviden Proteccio HSM, the only hardware security module to have received ANSSI's highest qualification level.

Through this comprehensive approach, the master encryption key remains under the exclusive control of the customer, with Eviden's KMS as the authoritative key store. The entire key lifecycle, from generation to eventual revocation, is managed directly by the customer, ensuring that no third party can access unencrypted data without explicit authorization.

Establishing Trust to Accelerate AI Adoption

Data unification and strict data governance have become imperative for organizations looking to drive digital transformation. To successfully deploy Salesforce’s AI solutions, enterprises must rely on a unified, transparent data environment that complies with rigorous regulations such as GDPR.

The integration of Eviden KMS within Hyperforce provides the visibility, control, and observability that IT directors and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) require. By securing data at the source through external encryption, this joint solution empowers teams to interact confidently with Salesforce’s operational and analytical tools, turning security from a compliance requirement into a true driver of innovation.

Antoine Grenier, global head of cybersecurity products at Eviden, Atos Group: "By implementing Eviden KMS on the Salesforce platform, we are delivering a robust and tangible response to the security requirements of European enterprises. This collaboration brings together the proven security of our Proteccio HSM, the only hardware security module qualified by ANSSI, and Confidential VMs with the scalability and flexibility of Hyperforce. Together, these technologies give customers full control over the confidentiality of their data, enabling them to accelerate their cloud and AI initiatives with confidence while never compromising on trust.”

Bertrand Janvier, VP alliances & chief ecosystem officer, Salesforce France: “Salesforce is committed to making enterprise AI adoption both powerful and trustworthy. Eviden's KMS integration with Hyperforce and Shield: Platform Encryption demonstrates exactly that by ensuring customers keep full sovereignty over their encryption keys, we're making it possible for even the most regulated organizations in Europe to leverage Agentforce and Salesforce AI with complete confidence."

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Atos Group’s cybersecurity services and products

As a global cybersecurity leader with more than 6,500 experts and 205 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group helps organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security, enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Cybersecurity products delivered under the Eviden brand consist of a sovereign portfolio built on three complementary areas of expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Developed and manufactured in Europe, Eviden cybersecurity products comply with the highest European certification standards to safeguard sensitive data, secure digital access and protect the identities across users, systems, and connected devices.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offer an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration and continuous managed security services – spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos cybersecurity services deliver a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Its teams operate with deep industry expertise across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

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About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand focused on cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Eviden deploys advanced analytics capabilities and helps ensure the robustness, continuity and resilience of its customers’ operations. Leveraging more than 2,200 experts and 720 patents, Eviden helps protect people, data and critical infrastructures worldwide, at the convergence of intelligence, sovereignty and trust.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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