OptimizeRx Launches CopayCue™, a Next-Generation Copay Activation Solution Powered by Real-Time Prescribing Intent

WALTHAM, Mass., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients at the most important decision points, today announced the launch of CopayCue™, designed to make brand savings offers more transparent for physicians at the point of prescribing.

CopayCue is a next-generation enhancement to OptimizeRx’s foundational Financial Assistance solution, using verified, real-time HCP prescribing intent data to deliver brand savings information, such as copay cards and affordability resources, directly within the e-prescribing workflow.

Overcoming the Affordability Barrier with Real-Time Intent Data

Medication affordability impacts both HCP prescribing decisions and patient access to therapy, with 43% of U.S. adults reporting they have not taken their medication as prescribed due to cost. And for newly launched drugs, nearly two thirds of prescriptions go unfilled in their first year on the market. The cost to the U.S. health system of non-adherence has been estimated at $100-$300 billion annually.

Life sciences organizations invest heavily in brand awareness marketing and financial support programs only to lose patients when they go to fill prescriptions at the pharmacy. When savings information is connected to the prescribing workflow, it can increase brand sentiment and conversion, drive program utilization, and ensure patients have access to the intended therapies as prescribed by their physicians.

Using real-time data signals from OptimizeRx's proprietary, best-in-class network of more than 400 electronic health record (EHR) and e-prescribing platforms, CopayCue activates brand savings offers at the precise moment an HCP demonstrates intent to prescribe a specific therapy. It enables life sciences organizations to:

Increase the transparency of savings offers within the e-prescribing workflow

Remove out-of-pocket cost uncertainty as a barrier to script writing

Engage 900K authenticated HCPs at critical prescribing moments

Automatically send the savings offer directly to the pharmacy, appended to the prescription





OptimizeRx data demonstrates the impact of affordability engagement within clinical workflows. CopayCue has been shown to increase prescription lift by 4-5% over EHR banners alone, and standalone programs have achieved an average prescription lift of 11.5%.

“CopayCue brings together two powerful signals: a physician’s real-time intent to prescribe and a brand’s ability to deliver savings support at that exact moment,” said Louis Trivento, OptimizeRx SVP Strategic Partnerships. “For life sciences brands, this creates a more precise way to activate savings offers inside the prescribing workflow—helping improve provider relevance, strengthen campaign performance, and reduce missed opportunities at the point of conversion.”

“The launch of CopayCue builds on OptimizeRx's broader commitment to improve the impact of life sciences marketing and to expand patient access to therapy through point of care engagement,” said Stephen Silvestro, OptimizeRx CEO. “By now linking copay delivery directly to prescriber intent, we’re better able to tackle the billion-dollar affordability challenge, and help clients deliver timely, relevant financial assistance within the clinical workflows HCPs use every day.”

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "can", "drive”, “ensure”, "activates", "enables", "increase", "engage", "creates”, “help” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the ability of the financial savings information to increase brand sentiment and conversion, to drive program utilization, and to ensure patients have access to the intended therapies as prescribed by their physicians, the ability of the Company to deliver brand savings information directly within the e-prescribing workflow based on HCP intent, to activate brand savings offers at the precise moment an HCP demonstrates intent to prescribe a specific therapy, to help improve provider relevance, strengthen campaign performance, and reduce missed opportunities at the point of conversion, and the ability of the Company to enable life sciences companies and healthcare marketers to increase savings offer transparency, overcome cost as a prescribing barrier, to deliver timely, relevant financial assistance information within the clinical workflows, and to increase prescription volumes. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with eRx platforms and EHR networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

OptimizeRx Contact

Jennifer Dinkel, SVP Marketing

jdinkel@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Douglas Farrell

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com

Press Inquiries

Matter Communications

optimizerx@matternow.com