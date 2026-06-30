Kaltura Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Meeting Solutions

New York, New York, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Meeting Solutions for the fourth year in a row.

We believe Kaltura's recognition reflects its strength as an enterprise-grade meeting and agentic digital experiences platform built for the demands of large organizations, including live, real-time, and on-demand experiences that span virtual classrooms, town halls, webinars, and events, all backed by a centralized cloud architecture with the governance, security, and analytics enterprises require. The same platform serves corporate communications, learning and enablement, events, marketing and revenue teams, so a single meeting or virtual classroom environment stretches across the full enterprise journey rather than living as a standalone tool.

Kaltura’s real-time, screen-aware conversational AI lets organizations turn real-time meetings and live sessions as well as recorded sessions into live, two-way engagement, where an agentic avatar concierge, moderator, or tutor can answer questions, surface the right walkthrough or agenda, and guide a user through the right and personalized content based on the organization's own knowledge base - all on the fly. Applied to meetings and the content they generate, agentic AI moves the enterprise from flat video conferencing and passive recordings toward active, intelligent experiences that keep delivering value long after the live moment.

"As more communication takes place between humans and AI agents, and increasingly between agents themselves - the moments when people come together become even more critical,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. “Human-to-human meetings are where trust is built, ideas are challenged, and organizations align and make decisions. Kaltura helps enterprises make those moments more engaging and impactful for their employees and customers, while turning the knowledge and momentum they create into intelligence that both people and AI systems can act on. For us, being recognized again in the Gartner Market Guide for Meeting Solutions, alongside our recognition in Video Platform Services, reflects our continued investment in this future.”

To see Kaltura's enterprise meeting and virtual classroom solutions, and full agentic digital experience platform in action, visit ￼www.kaltura.com￼. Gartner subscribers can access the report here..



Gartner Report, Market Guide for Meeting Solutions, By Christopher Trueman, Adam Preset, etc., June 2026.





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About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.



