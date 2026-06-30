Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 23 June 2026 – 29 June 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 23 June – 29 June 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

23 June 2026

24 June 2026

25 June 2026

26 June 2026

29 June 2026		3,856,030

  180,000

 115,374

 17,626

 179,000

 216,674		15.25

15.58

15.64

16.01

16.11

16.13		58,792,930

2,803,752

1,804,530

282,120

2,883,296

3,494,995
Total, 23 June – 29 June 2026708,67415.9011,268,693
Accumulated under the program4,564,70415.3570,061,623

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 38,235,673 own shares, corresponding to 2.72% of the total number of outstanding shares (after the capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares as per company announcement no. 33/2026)

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                                 

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG                    
Mads Thinggaard                                                       

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469         

Attachments


Attachments

AS 35 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback 23 June-29 June 2026
GlobeNewswire

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