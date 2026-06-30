Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 23 June 2026 – 29 June 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 23 June – 29 June 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
23 June 2026
24 June 2026
25 June 2026
26 June 2026
29 June 2026
|3,856,030
180,000
115,374
17,626
179,000
216,674
|15.25
15.58
15.64
16.01
16.11
16.13
|58,792,930
2,803,752
1,804,530
282,120
2,883,296
3,494,995
|Total, 23 June – 29 June 2026
|708,674
|15.90
|11,268,693
|Accumulated under the program
|4,564,704
|15.35
|70,061,623
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 38,235,673 own shares, corresponding to 2.72% of the total number of outstanding shares (after the capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares as per company announcement no. 33/2026)
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
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