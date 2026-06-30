Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 23 June 2026 – 29 June 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 23 June – 29 June 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



23 June 2026



24 June 2026



25 June 2026



26 June 2026



29 June 2026 3,856,030



180,000



115,374



17,626



179,000



216,674 15.25



15.58



15.64



16.01



16.11



16.13 58,792,930



2,803,752



1,804,530



282,120



2,883,296



3,494,995 Total, 23 June – 29 June 2026 708,674 15.90 11,268,693 Accumulated under the program 4,564,704 15.35 70,061,623

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 38,235,673 own shares, corresponding to 2.72% of the total number of outstanding shares (after the capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares as per company announcement no. 33/2026)

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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