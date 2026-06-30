INDROTEK Appoints Matthew Casella as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDROTEK, an autonomous systems company operating across defense, critical infrastructure and commercial markets, today announced the appointment of Matthew Casella as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 15th, 2026.





Mr. Casella brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across finance, operations, capital markets, and technology commercialization, including over a decade in senior executive roles within robotics, automation, and growth-stage technology companies. As Chief Financial Officer, he will oversee INDROTEK’s financial strategy, reporting infrastructure, budgeting, forecasting, governance support and capital markets readiness as the Company advances through its next phase of growth.

Mr. Casella will work closely with INDROTEK’s executive leadership team, Board of Directors, auditors, legal counsel and external stakeholders to further strengthen the Company’s financial systems, support strategic initiatives, enhance operational discipline and position the organization for continued commercial and public-market development.

"Matt's appointment is an important step in building the financial and governance foundation required to support INDROTEK’s long-term growth strategy," said INDROTEK Chief Executive Officer Darren Miller. "He brings a highly relevant combination of robotics-sector experience, strategic finance expertise and public markets perspective. His background helping scale technology businesses, supporting commercialization initiatives and prepare companies for the demands of the public markets will be valuable as INDROTEK continues to advance its autonomous systems platform across defense, infrastructure and commercial markets.”

Prior to joining INDROTEK, Mr. Casella served as Richtech Robotics President, where he played a key role in the company's transition into the public markets, including support for IPO execution, investor relations, strategic partnerships, and commercialization initiatives across robotics and automation platforms. Earlier in his career, Mr. Casella co-founded Caravive, a hospitality automation venture focused on robotic food preparation and service technologies, further expanding his experience within the robotics and automation ecosystem.

Mr. Casella holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois and has passed Level II of the CFA Program.

INDROTEK also acknowledged the contributions of Sheri Rempel, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire INDROTEK team, I want to thank Sheri Rempel for her leadership, professionalism and commitment during an important stage in the Company's development," added Mr. Miller. "Sheri has helped strengthen our financial organization and supported the business as we advanced our key strategic and capital markets objectives. We are grateful for the significant work she has done to help bring INDROTEK to this point, and we are pleased that she will remain close to the management team as we continue forward."

The appointment follows INDROTEK’s recent expansion of its investor relations and strategic communications infrastructure. On June 17, 2026, the Company announced the engagement of CORE IR to support investor relations and strategic communications initiatives as part of its broader market visibility and stakeholder engagement strategy.

The appointment further strengthens INDROTEK’s executive infrastructure as the Company advances its autonomous systems platform, expands its market visibility, and prepares for its next phase of commercial and capital markets development.

About INDROTEK

INDROTEK is a Vancouver-based group of robotics companies, including InDro Robotics, Bravo Zulu, and Stratocom, that designs, integrates and operates AI-powered air and ground systems for defence, critical infrastructure and commercial customers. The group develops cutting-edge autonomous systems for customers such as government agencies and critical infrastructure operators. INDROTEK’s mission is to bridge commercial and defense technology needs while adhering to all regulatory and security requirements.

Contact: For further information, please visit www.indrotek.com or contact investor relations at ir@indrotek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that include (among others) prevailing market conditions, access to capital, regulatory approvals, continued government spending on defense technologies, and INDROTEK’s ability to execute its business strategy. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in market conditions, interest rates, defense procurement priorities, regulatory developments, competition, technology adoption rates, and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date hereof, and INDROTEK undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Enhanced Disclaimer & Risk Language

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Assumptions and Limitations

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions, which include prevailing market conditions, regulatory approvals, access to capital, and continued government spending on defence technologies. These assumptions may prove inaccurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Risk Factors

Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as:

Changes in global or domestic economic conditions, interest rates, and capital market liquidity.

Variability in government procurement priorities and defence budgets.

Regulatory developments and compliance requirements in Canada and other jurisdictions.

Competitive pressures, technology adoption rates, and operational execution risks.

Geopolitical events and supply chain disruptions.

Market conditions and demand for INDROTEK’s products and services.





No Offer or Solicitation

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of INDROTEK in any jurisdiction. Any potential offering will be made only by means of a prospectus or other offering document prepared and filed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Updates and Legal Obligations

INDROTEK undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should review all filings available on SEDAR+ and consult their own advisors before making investment decisions.

Investor Relations — INDROTEK

ir@indrotek.com | +1 (800) 531-3541

www.indrotek.com | INDROTEK News: www.indrotek.com/news

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81643d0d-891a-4256-9ee2-f1820006ec8b