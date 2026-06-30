Commure Launches Orchestrator: The AI-Native Referral Management and Patient Intake Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , the leading AI-native enterprise healthcare platform, today announced the general availability of Commure Orchestrator , an advanced end-to-end referral management and patient intake platform, addressing the costly industry-wide challenge of referral leakage by automating intake.

“Every referral that doesn't convert is a patient who fell through the cracks and revenue that never shows up in the books,” shared Dan Warner, President of Commure. “Orchestrator automates the entire pre-visit workflow so neither of those things has to happen.”

The solution streamlines the full pre-visit workflow, moving every referral through a single automated pipeline. It ingests any unstructured data source, extracts structured clinical and payer data, validates against your business rules, coordinates across teams in a unified dashboard queue, and writes accepted referrals directly back to the EHR.

Commure Orchestrator is designed to operate across care settings, including inpatient, outpatient, post-acute, home health, hospice, and specialty care. The platform is already live with leading Home Health and Ambulatory health systems, processing hundreds of thousands of tasks fully autonomously.





Connecting the Full Referral-to-Visit Handoff with AI Agents

For organizations that want to close the loop entirely, Orchestrator integrates natively with Commure's Call Center Agents to handle everything as a single, automated workflow: scheduling once a referral is accepted, and Digital Intake agents to guide patients through consent, pre-visit forms, and insurance collection.



Orchestrator runs on Commure's unified data model, connecting downstream to Ambient AI for clinical workflows and RCM for revenue cycle; the only platform with integrated, end-to-end coverage across the full patient journey.

How Orchestrator Addresses Key Operational Bottlenecks

Commure Orchestrator addresses five of the most expensive operational failures in the pre-visit journey:

Reduce Referral Leakage : Real-time referral queues connected with automated outreach prevent patient drop-off before it becomes lost revenue

: Real-time referral queues connected with automated outreach prevent patient drop-off before it becomes lost revenue Speed Time-to-Care : Real-time referral triage and provider matching enable faster response times, higher referral acceptance, and improved patient experience

: Real-time referral triage and provider matching enable faster response times, higher referral acceptance, and improved patient experience Minimize Authorization Delays : Automated payer verification and prior auth tracking eliminate manual portal checks and last-minute appointment cancellations

: Automated payer verification and prior auth tracking eliminate manual portal checks and last-minute appointment cancellations Eliminate Intake Friction : Mobile-optimized pre-visit intake flows directly into the EHR as structured data, not a PDF attachment

: Mobile-optimized pre-visit intake flows directly into the EHR as structured data, not a PDF attachment Reduce Point-Solution Sprawl: A single platform replaces the disconnected mix of fax workflows, intake tools, and referral management software most organizations run today





Commure Orchestrator is available for enterprise deployment today across all care settings. Learn more at commure.com/orchestrator-referral-management or contact Sales at solutions@commure.com .

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its Forward Deployed Engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with 60+ EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions in annual claims. Learn more at Commure.com .

Contact

pr@commure.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96fb4e8a-ebce-407a-a8b9-f645eda331dc