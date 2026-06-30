Ted Swenson Transitions to Carson Wealth Integrated Office in Colorado

Omaha, Neb, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $60 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the acquisition of the practice led by Managing Partner and Wealth Advisor Ted Swenson, CFP®. Based in Arvada, Colo., Swenson serves approximately $270 million in advisory and brokerage assets.

Swenson has been affiliated with Carson since 2018 and participated in Carson's coaching programs prior to joining the Carson community. This next step in becoming an integrated Carson Wealth office deepens a longstanding relationship and reflects Swenson's confidence in Carson's ability to help advisors deliver comprehensive advice while building enduring businesses.

“Ted's journey with Carson is a powerful example of what makes our model different," said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. "He's spent years working alongside Carson, leveraging our resources and support while building a thriving business. We're honored that he recognized how our integrated platform can help him deliver even greater value to clients and position his practice for the future. Advisors today need more than investment solutions. They need advanced planning capabilities, innovative technology, operational support and a partner committed to helping them grow. That's why we've built a platform that helps advisors scale with confidence while delivering differentiated client experiences.”

Before entering the financial advice profession in 1998, Swenson earned an accounting degree, passed the Certified Public Accountant exam and worked as an internal financial auditor. Over nearly three decades in the industry, he has developed a multigenerational client base through a personalized planning approach and long-term relationships with the families he serves. His practice is built around comprehensive financial planning, helping clients navigate investment management, retirement planning, tax strategies, estate planning and other aspects of their financial lives.

"For years, Carson has been helping us behind the scenes make our practice stronger and serve our clients better," said Swenson. "As I've evaluated the future of my business, I kept coming back to Carson's commitment to advisor education, operational support and planning resources. I've always done my due diligence to help ensure I'm in the best place to serve clients, and ultimately, I believe Carson gives me the best opportunity to be the best advisor I can be for them. The firm's focus on comprehensive planning, particularly around tax strategy, is especially compelling because that's an area where clients need more guidance than ever."

Swenson's team becomes Carson Wealth's 47th integrated office. The acquisition expands Carson Wealth's national footprint and reinforces Carson Group's commitment to helping growth-minded advisors access greater scale, planning capabilities and operational support while enhancing the client experience.

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $60 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC.

*AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.