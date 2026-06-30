DLP Capital Secures $118 Million Refinancing for Houston Multifamily Portfolio

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. ( DLP Capital ), a private real estate investment firm with headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida, and offices in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, announced today the closing of a $118 million refinancing of the DLP Houston Portfolio, arranged through LoanCore Capital.

The transaction was executed by DLP Capital’s in-house debt placement team, led by Juan Dominguez, President of Real Estate Management & Investments, and Harshit Shihara, Director of Finance Partners & Debt Placement.

The financing covers two multifamily communities comprising 605 units in the Houston, Texas, market, both of which are held within the DLP Housing Fund:

Elan Memorial: A 297-unit multifamily community featuring an additional 17,514 square feet of retail space

A 297-unit multifamily community featuring an additional 17,514 square feet of retail space City Park in the Heights: A 308-unit multifamily asset located in Houston’s Heights submarket



The new floating-rate loan carries a 36-month initial term with two 12-month extension options and features an interest-only payment structure. The refinancing generated $117 million in proceeds at closing, along with an additional $1 million earmarked for future capital expenditures. The transaction is also projected to deliver more than $1 million in combined annual interest savings.

“This refinancing reflects the strength of the underlying assets, the discipline of our execution process, and the value of our lending relationships,” said Harshit Shihara, Director of Finance Partners & Debt Placement at DLP Capital. “By securing a floating-rate structure with meaningful extension flexibility, we were able to reduce borrowing costs while preserving strategic optionality for the portfolio moving forward.”

“The successful refinancing of the Houston Portfolio demonstrates our continued ability to create value through proactive and disciplined debt management,” said Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Capital. “Enhancing cash flow, improving return on invested capital, and lowering near-term debt service obligations across 605 units in a core Sunbelt market are exactly the type of execution our investors expect from our platform and our in-house debt placement team.”

About DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital): DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital) is a private real estate investment firm with over $5.5 billion in assets under management (AUM).1 The firm’s core focus is investing in, developing, and financing safe, attainable, and thriving multifamily and single-family rental communities for America’s working families. DLP Capital sponsors a series of open-ended and closed-ended private real estate investment funds for accredited investors and leverages proprietary platforms and frameworks—including its Elite Execution System—to help clients grow while advancing the firm’s mission to build Thriving Communities. Founded in 2006 by Don Wenner in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, DLP Capital is a 13-time Inc. 5000 honoree, most recently in 2025. For more information, visit DLPCapital.com .

1As of December 31, 2025. AUM is the value of the assets DLP Capital manages, which includes real estate and real-estate-backed loans.

Contact:

Shannon Danford, Sr. Director of Marketing, Operations, and Events

(407) 267-6300

shannon.danford@dlpcapital.com