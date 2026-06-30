Highwire Launches AcroIntelligence, a Single AI-powered Platform to Translate Complex Media Signals Into Strategic, Measurable Action

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Highwire launched AcroIntelligence, a proprietary Large Media Model (LMM) designed to help companies identify emerging narratives, understand competitive shifts, and make faster, more informed decisions.

Organizations operating in highly regulated and competitive sectors find it increasingly difficult to anticipate what moves markets, media, and stakeholders to act. Traditional media analytics platforms often prioritize volume-based metrics and retrospective reporting, leaving critical insights on the table. By continuously ingesting and analyzing diverse data streams capturing media and competitive signals, AcroIntelligence gives C-suite, boards, communicators, and marketing teams the clear, practical insights they need to manage business priorities and surface opportunities before they become mainstream conversations.

"There is a dangerous assumption that more data automatically produces better visibility. The opposite is often true," said Carol Carrubba, Co-founder and President of Highwire. "An endless feed of information can make it difficult to isolate and prioritize fresh trends, let alone get ahead of opportunities or risks that demand attention. AcroIntelligence was designed to simplify this level of complexity."

Built for Complex Industries

AcroIntelligence combines proprietary technology, AI-powered analysis, and expert interpretation to help organizations understand what matters, what is changing, and what action to take next. At its core, the LMM is a continuously learning intelligence layer that synthesizes earned coverage, social data, analyst commentary, and competitive activity into a structured understanding of how narratives emerge, spread, and influence stakeholders. This empowers Highwire analysts and strategists to spot weak signals early and uncover deeper patterns in coverage and media perception — turning competitive intelligence, market trends, and messaging opportunities into clear, actionable guidance for clients.

This platform provides a runway for senior decision-makers to identify, prioritize, and segment information in meaningful and immediately actionable ways through:

Custom intelligence briefings: Surface critical developments early using highly-specific criteria more nuanced than traditional media metrics, tailored to a company’s industry, competitors, and strategic priorities.

Surface critical developments early using highly-specific criteria more nuanced than traditional media metrics, tailored to a company’s industry, competitors, and strategic priorities. Narrative and market analysis: Connect the signals across media ecosystems to reveal emerging trends, shifts in perception, and competitive movement.

Connect the signals across media ecosystems to reveal emerging trends, shifts in perception, and competitive movement. Deep dives into media behavior insights: Go beyond publication-level metrics to measure the specific tone, understand messaging receptivity, and points of contention to be addressed on an individual basis with specific media. This analysis is both granular and scaled, helping form strategies for individual writers or analysts, delivered at large enough scale to make broad impact.

Go beyond publication-level metrics to measure the specific tone, understand messaging receptivity, and points of contention to be addressed on an individual basis with specific media. This analysis is both granular and scaled, helping form strategies for individual writers or analysts, delivered at large enough scale to make broad impact. Early warning and opportunity alerts: Identify changes in narratives, language, labeling, or competitors, and how that progression can materially impact reputation.





From Observation to Action

AcroIntelligence applies advanced weighting, categorization, and brand analysis to create a dynamic model of the media landscape. Answers that once required many hours of analysis are now generated in minutes, helping leaders move from observation to insight to action, fast. Users can ask AcroIntelligence questions such as:

Which competitors are shaping the market narrative?

Which themes or messages are gaining traction?

How are social conversations influencing earned coverage?

How are announcements, product launches, or earnings events affecting perception and influence?

Which emerging narratives present reputational risk or strategic opportunity?





Ask Your Data Anything

AcroIntelligence integrates with AcroAI , Highwire's proprietary agentic AI platform, letting users ask plain-language questions about competitors, coverage trends, messaging patterns, or market narratives and receive responses grounded in a continuously updated Large Media Model.

For more information about AcroIntelligence, visit teamhighwire.com/acrointelligence