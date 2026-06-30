Progress Software Launches Progress Chef Enterprise Management for NVIDIA DGX Spark, “the World’s Smallest AI Supercomputer”

Progress Chef brings enterprise-grade secure configuration management and governance to fleets of desktop AI supercomputers at scale

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that its Progress® Chef® platform now delivers enterprise lifecycle management and configuration capabilities for NVIDIA DGX Spark, enabling IT teams to securely provision, monitor and manage the desktop AI supercomputer at scale.

NVIDIA highlighted Progress Chef’s role in enabling enterprise management for DGX Spark earlier this month in its developer blog.

“DGX Spark is bringing powerful AI computing out of the data center and into the hands of developers across the enterprise,” said Sundar Subramanian, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Management at Progress Software. “As this new class of infrastructure scales, organizations must maintain confidence that every system remains secure, compliant and aligned with its intended state. Progress Chef provides the automation and governance needed to move quickly without losing operational control.”

NVIDIA DGX Spark delivers petaflop-class AI performance in a compact desktop system, combining advanced hardware with the NVIDIA AI software stack. Designed to put AI supercomputing directly in the hands of developers, DGX Spark enables teams to build, fine-tune and run AI models locally. As these systems expand across offices, research facilities, edge locations and regulated environments, enterprises must manage them with the same rigor as other critical infrastructure. NVIDIA identified Progress Chef as an enterprise manageability partner supporting DGX Spark deployments.

Progress Chef enables IT and platform engineering teams to integrate DGX Spark into existing infrastructure operations and automate key lifecycle stages, including:

Consistent configuration: Establish and continuously maintain approved system configurations

Establish and continuously maintain approved system configurations Fleet-wide visibility: Monitor system health, software inventory and configuration posture

Monitor system health, software inventory and configuration posture Controlled maintenance: Orchestrate updates and operational changes across staged cohorts

Orchestrate updates and operational changes across staged cohorts Continuous compliance: Detect configuration drift and validate adherence to security policies

Detect configuration drift and validate adherence to security policies Governed automation: Enforce role-based access, approvals and auditable workflows

Enforce role-based access, approvals and auditable workflows Incident response: Automate diagnostics and evidence collection across distributed systems

Automate diagnostics and evidence collection across distributed systems Lifecycle management: Standardize processes from deployment through retirement





NVIDIA DGX Spark Enterprise Manageability provides an operational framework spanning procurement, provisioning, monitoring, maintenance, incident response and retirement. Its agentless SSH execution model and standardized JSON output are designed to integrate with enterprise orchestration, monitoring, CMDB and security workflows.

Progress Chef complements this framework by providing continuous convergence and governed orchestration across the fleet. Organizations can group systems into cohorts, introduce changes in controlled stages, detect drift and validate outcomes while preserving the flexibility developers need to experiment and innovate.

The support for NVIDIA DGX Spark further expands Progress’ infrastructure management capabilities into a fast-growing class of persistent AI infrastructure. It underscores Progress’ broader strategy to help organizations develop, deploy and manage AI securely and responsibly across their data, digital experiences and underlying infrastructure.

Pricing and Availability

Progress Chef Enterprise Management for NVIDIA DGX Spark is available immediately with an introductory pricing of $189 per year per system. For more information, visit Manage NVIDIA DGX Spark as Enterprise Infrastructure with Chef

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and personalized digital experiences with agility and ease. Businesses of all sizes rely on Progress for the products, expertise and vision they need to turn AI disruption into a competitive advantage. Millions of developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of organizations depend on Progress every day. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress, Chef and certain product names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. See Trademarks for appropriate markings. All rights in any other trademarks contained herein are reserved by their respective owners and their inclusion does not imply an endorsement, affiliation or sponsorship as between Progress and the respective owners.

Press Contact:

Jeff Young

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com