Morgan Li Welcomes Neal Wright to National Sales Team

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan Li , a leading manufacturer of custom retail fixtures, branded environments, graphics, and commercial furnishings, has added Neal Wright as Senior Sales Executive. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Wright will support retailers and brands nationwide as they develop and execute store environment programs, fixture rollouts, and customer experience initiatives.

Wright brings more than two decades of experience helping retailers and consumer brands deliver successful in-store environments. Throughout his career, he has partnered with some of the industry's most recognized fixture, merchandising, and point-of-purchase organizations, including Lozier Corporation, KDM POP Solutions Group, and Marketing Alliance Group. His experience spans fixture programs, store development initiatives, and large-scale retail deployments across hundreds of locations.

At Morgan Li, Wright will work closely with retailers, designers, architects, and procurement teams to develop solutions that move seamlessly from concept through engineering, manufacturing, and installation. His focus will include helping customers navigate complex projects while ensuring quality, consistency, and speed to market.

"Neal understands what it takes to bring large retail programs to life," said Scott Diffley, Vice President of Sales at Morgan Li. "He's spent his career working alongside retailers to solve challenges, manage changing requirements, and keep projects moving forward. That experience aligns perfectly with how we support our customers every day."

Wright joins Morgan Li as the company continues to grow, helping national retailers create engaging, brand-driven environments through integrated fixture manufacturing, store displays, graphics, millwork, and installation services.

"What attracted me to Morgan Li is the company's ability to deliver across the entire project lifecycle," said Wright. "Retailers today need partners who can simplify execution while maintaining quality and accountability. Morgan Li's engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and decades of experience make them uniquely positioned to do that."

About Morgan Li

Founded more than 80 years ago, Morgan Li is a third-generation, family-owned manufacturer of custom retail fixtures, commercial furniture, store displays, graphics and branded environments. Headquartered in Chicago Heights, Illinois, the company employs more than 230 people and operates from a 240,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Morgan Li serves national retailers, hospitality brands, healthcare organizations and commercial enterprises across the United States. For more information, visit morganli.com .

Media Contact:

Parker Rhodes

morganli@spoolmarketing.com

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