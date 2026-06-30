DeFi Development Corp. Launches SOL Boost Framework and Interactive Calculator

BOCA RATON, FL, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today published "The SOL Boost Framework: How DFDV Delivers Leveraged Solana Exposure," a new educational article outlining the Company's capital allocation philosophy and approach to building long-term SOL exposure through structured leverage and SOL per share ("SPS") growth.

The article introduces SOL Boost, DFDV's internal framework for describing how leverage and SPS growth can contribute to long-term Solana exposure, while also explaining the Company's approach to treasury management, leverage, and capital allocation.

Alongside the article, the Company has launched an interactive SOL Boost Calculator, allowing investors to explore how different assumptions for SOL price performance, leverage, and SPS growth affect illustrative return scenarios.

The new resources are intended to help investors better understand DFDV's strategy and the operating metrics management uses to evaluate the business.

Read the full article here: https://defidevcorp.beehiiv.com/p/the-sol-boost.

Link to the interactive SOL Boost Calculator: www.defidevcorp.com/?tab=calculator.

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About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

