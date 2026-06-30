Pico and LDA Technologies Partner to Deliver High-Fidelity Data for Real-Time AI and Trading Workflows

NEW YORK and MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, and LDA Technologies, a leader in ultra-low latency networking and FPGA applications, today announced that Pico’s Corvil Analytics platform will support LDA Technologies’ NeoTap X aggregation technology in the upcoming Corvil Analytics 10.2 release. This integration enables firms to capture, analyze and verify enriched network data with unprecedented fidelity, supporting latency analysis, market data reconstruction, operational investigations, and AI workflows. This provides a more deterministic and auditable view of activity across increasingly complex trading environments.

As financial institutions increasingly integrate network data into real-time analytics and AI pipelines, the accuracy, consistency, and trustworthiness of underlying data have become critical across increasingly complex trading environments. This new feature allows Corvil Analytics to ingest NeoTap X’s advanced metadata, including high-precision timestamps, per-port sequencing, and data integrity signals, directly into its analytics pipeline. By preserving metadata generated at the network edge, customers gain more accurate, verifiable packet-level data for real-time monitoring, post-event analysis and automated decision-making.

“AI and automation are only as good as the data they operate on,” said Jarrod Yuster, Founder and CEO of Pico. “By supporting LDA’s NeoTap X technology in Corvil Analytics 10.2, we are enabling customers to feed their analytics and AI workflows with high-fidelity, timestamp-accurate, and integrity-validated data. This strengthens Corvil Analytics’ role as a trusted source of truth for trading, risk, and operational teams.”

“Modern trading infrastructure demands both performance and precision,” said Vahan Sardaryan, CEO at LDA Technologies. “NeoTap X introduces an industry-first level of visibility into packet flows by embedding comprehensive metadata at the point of capture. Our collaboration with Pico ensures that this data can be fully leveraged within Corvil Analytics, enabling customers to operate with greater confidence in their data.”

NeoTap X enhances observability directly within the aggregation layer by embedding high-precision metadata into packet streams. Designed to support up to 400Gbps of aggregate bandwidth, NeoTap X provides precise timestamps, integrity sequencing, checksum monitoring, and port-speed visibility, enabling downstream platforms such as Corvil Analytics to detect aggregation-layer issues, namely packet loss, verify ordering, and identify data ingest quality issues that are often difficult to reconstruct.

This development builds on Pico’s continued investment in Corvil Analytics, which focuses on improving data accessibility, performance, and integration with modern observability and AI ecosystems. The addition of NeoTap X support extends Corvil Analytics’ ability to work with next-generation aggregation technologies and reinforces its position at the center of high-performance trading analytics.

The integration will be available in Corvil Analytics 10.2.

About LDA Technologies

LDA Technologies is the leading provider of cutting-edge technology in ultra-low-latency networking and FPGA applications. Backed by 20+ years of research and development, the company offers next-generation, high-performance off-the-shelf products and consultancy services, helping clients gain a competitive advantage.

Formed in 2010, LDA Technologies is an independent, agile, and flexible business developing innovative technology for HPC and Capital Markets., The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada. LDA's team has extensive knowledge and years of experience designing products for industries such as networking, information security, and trading.

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds, and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit https://www.pico.net

Media Contact:

pr@pico.net