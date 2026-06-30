Upper Deck Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with a Patriotic Trading Card Set

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with an exclusive trading card set inspired by the trailblazers, iconic landmarks, and timeless symbols that embody national pride. Through the Upper Deck e-Pack platform, collectors and enthusiasts can chase presidential 1-of-1 cut signature cards alongside rare parallels and inserts showcasing historic achievements cemented across 250 years of American history.

“For generations, trading cards have preserved the people and stories that leave a lasting impact on culture and history,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “As America marks this milestone anniversary, we’re especially proud to honor the leaders, innovators, and defining moments that have shaped our country and continue to inspire its future.”

The 2026 Upper Deck United States 250th Anniversary set includes 50 Base Set cards spotlighting historical figures and significant events from each decade of American history. Proud Americans and collectors can uncover rare serial-numbered parallels, including “Americana,” “Glory,” “Uncle Sam” (numbered out of 299), “Independence” (numbered out of 149), “Courage” (numbered out of 99), “July 4” (numbered out of 25), and the ”Screaming Eagle” 1-of-1.

Spanning presidents, national geography, cultural icons, and memorable moments in time, the set takes collectors through a unique journey across 250 years of American history. At the center of the collecting experience are the 1-of-1 “History of the USA Cut Signatures,” featuring original signatures from some of the most recognizable leaders of the nation. Leading the checklist is an authenticated George Washington cut signature card, available exclusively as an e-Pack achievement. Also included are signatures from U.S. presidents Harry S. Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson, Jimmy Carter, and George W. Bush.

Beyond autographs, a variety of acetate and lenticular inserts spotlight the landmarks, wildlife, leaders, and emblems woven throughout the American story. From the scenic landscapes showcased in “Our Beautiful Nation” to the influential pioneers featured in “Founding Fathers” and clear-cut “Presidential Running Mates,” themed inserts celebrate the people and places that have led to what America stands for today. Lenticular “Presidential Portraits” and “History of the American Flag” insert cards further bring that legacy to life by retracing the evolution of presidential art and the nation’s most enduring symbol.

The set also incorporates tangible pieces of history through a collection of memorabilia and relic cards. “Pieces of America” cards contain authenticated material from flight suits, parachutes, and uniforms to connect collectors directly to artifacts from pivotal chapters in U.S. history. Additional relic cards are inspired by American figures and symbols, including “Betsy Ross Stitches" manufactured patch cards of the American flag numbered to 25, as well as an exclusive e-Pack achievement manufactured relic card showcasing Benjamin Franklin and the Liberty Bell.

Fans and collectors can begin collecting the 2026 Upper Deck United States 250th Anniversary set on July 2 at UpperDeckEpack.com .

Media Contact:

Nicole Curro, nicole@carvecomms.com

About Upper Deck:

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.