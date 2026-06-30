Cynomi Releases New Report Revealing the Top AI Questions MSPs Are Asking in 2026

Orlando, Florida and Tel Aviv, Israel, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the agentic Security Growth Platform for MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO cyber advisory firms, today released What MSPs Are Actually Asking About AI, a new industry report that captures the most pressing AI questions emerging across the managed services community.

The report analyzes real-world discussions where MSPs actively seek advice and share experiences. Rather than relying on surveys or analyst predictions, the report examines the conversations MSPs are already having. Cynomi analyzed discussions across Reddit, AlsoAsked search trends, Perplexity Deep Research insights, and its own customer community from May 2025 through May 2026 to identify the AI questions driving the most engagement across the managed services industry.

One of the report's strongest themes is that AI is changing the value equation for managed services. As routine operational work becomes increasingly automated, clients are looking to providers for higher-level expertise around AI governance, data protection, risk management, compliance, and strategic planning. At the same time, MSPs that successfully integrate AI into their own operations are creating measurable efficiency advantages over competitors still relying on manual processes.

The report identified five recurring questions that consistently surfaced across public forums, AI research patterns, and community discussions:

How do we say "no" to client AI requests without losing the account? Are clients leaking sensitive data into AI tools? Where does AI deliver value in the service desk? Is Microsoft Copilot good, and should MSPs sell it, bundle it, or recommend alternatives? Will AI replace MSPs, or change what clients need from them?

While each topic generated significant debate, a clear consensus emerged: AI is not reducing the need for MSPs. Instead, it is accelerating the industry's shift toward governance, advisory services, cybersecurity leadership, and strategic business guidance.

The report also found that service providers are increasingly focused on helping clients safely adopt AI, managing growing concerns around sensitive data exposure, identifying practical use cases that drive operational efficiency, and positioning themselves as trusted advisors in an increasingly AI-driven business environment.

In addition to Cynomi's analysis, the report features perspectives from MSP and cybersecurity leaders at the forefront of AI adoption and operational transformation, including David Primor, CEO & Co-Founder of Cynomi; Roy Azoulay, CIO & Co-Founder of Cynomi; Tim Coach, Chief Evangelist at Cynomi; Andrew Morgan, Founder of Right of Boom; Dara Gibson, CEO & Owner of Cyber Ready; Thomas Bergman, vCISO at Proven IT; and Don Monistere, CEO of General Informatics.

Collectively, contributors point to a common reality facing service providers: clients are adopting AI faster than governance frameworks can keep pace, creating significant opportunities for MSPs that can provide strategic guidance around risk, compliance, security, and operational readiness.

"What makes this report different is that it reflects what MSPs are actually discussing with their peers, not what vendors think they should be discussing," said David Primor, CEO and Co-Founder of Cynomi. "Across Reddit, AI research platforms, and our own community, we saw the same themes emerge repeatedly. Service providers are no longer asking whether AI matters. They're asking how to govern it, secure it, operationalize it, and turn it into a competitive advantage The competitive threat isn't AI replacing MSPs. It's AI-enabled MSPs outperforming traditional MSPs."

To explore the findings in greater detail, Cynomi will host a live webinar on July 16 featuring industry experts and a live demonstration of its CISO Intelligence AI coworkers, showing how early preview participants achieved up to 4x operational efficiency gains and savings of more than 10 hours of manual work per week, enabling teams to scale cybersecurity services without adding headcount.

The full report is available at: https://cynomi.com/reports/what-msps-are-actually-asking-about-ai/.

Register for the July 16th webinar at: https://cynomi.com/webinars/ai-assistants-are-dead-your-clients-questions-arent/.

About Cynomi

Cynomi is the agentic Security Growth Platform for service providers, powered by CISO Intelligence, with the decision-making logic of an experienced security leader embedded into every workflow. Purpose-built for MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO consultancies, Cynomi helps service providers deliver, scale, and grow cybersecurity services across every client and every maturity level. By combining complete security program management with portfolio-level revenue insights, Cynomi turns cybersecurity into a repeatable, profitable growth engine that improves margins, standardizes delivery, strengthens client trust, and uncovers new recurring revenue opportunities. For more information, visit www.cynomi.com.