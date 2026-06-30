GoNetspeed Unveils $43M Expansion Coming to Four New Jersey Communities

RAHWAY, N.J., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced plans to expand its 100% fiber network to four additional New Jersey communities, marking the company’s second expansion in the state. Through a combined fully funded $43 million investment, GoNetspeed continues to grow its presence across New Jersey, bringing more choice, faster speeds, and reliable connectivity to more than 34,000 residents and businesses throughout Rahway, Clark Township, Linden, and Woodbridge.

Once construction begins, GoNetspeed will begin connecting Rahway area homes and businesses to faster, more reliable internet service, with customers able to sign up as network availability expands throughout the community. Interested Rahway residents and business can visit gonetspeed.com/nj/rahway to learn more about Gonetspeed’s services.

“Expanding GoNetspeed’s network into New Jersey has been incredibly exciting, and we’re proud to soon welcome the Rahway area as our next connected community in our 11th state,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operating Officer. “As more people rely on strong, dependable internet for nearly every part of daily life, we’re looking forward to bringing New Jersey residents and businesses a better-connected experience built to support the way they live and work.”

Continuing the expansion of its high-speed 100% fiber internet network across the Northeast, GoNetspeed remains committed to delivering future-ready connectivity to more communities. Following its recent $13.6 million investment to East Brunswick and South River, the Rahway area now becomes the next New Jersey community slated to gain access to GoNetspeed’s high-speed service, with additional growth planned across the state.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service and powered by a 100% fiber-optic network, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including New Jersey. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. Customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

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Katie Bartholomai

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Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

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