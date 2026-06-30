TransCore Enables Open-Road All-Electronic Tolling at Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission’s New Hope-Lambertville Toll Bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore today announced the successful launch of open-road all-electronic tolling (AET) at the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC)’s New Hope-Lambertville (U.S. Route 202) Toll Bridge. This marks the DRJTBC’s first operational open-road AET conversion among its seven legacy toll bridges, a key step in its broader tolling modernization program.

With the system now operational, TransCore is enabling DRJTBC’s transition from cashless tolling using existing toll plaza infrastructure to full open-road AET. By eliminating traditional toll plaza infrastructure, motorists can now travel through the crossing without stopping, enhancing roadway safety and reducing long-term maintenance requirements while creating a more modern tolling environment for DRJTBC.

As part of the New Hope-Lambertville conversion, TransCore deployed its Infinity Digital Lane System® including VCATS™, its AI-powered vehicle classification solution, alongside additional tolling technologies supporting accurate transaction processing and future growth. The deployment establishes a scalable framework to support DRJTBC’s continued modernization of its toll funded bridge network, creating the foundation for future migration of its remaining six toll facilities.

“Launching open-road all-electronic tolling at New Hope-Lambertville is an important milestone in our long-term modernization efforts,” said Joseph Resta, Executive Director of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

“Helping agencies modernize transportation infrastructure in a way that improves safety, reliability, and long-term operational efficiency is central to what we do,” said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore. “The project was delivered through close collaboration with DRJTBC and our project partners, with a shared focus on delivering a successful outcome. We’re proud to continue our partnership with DRJTBC as it advances its modernization vision across the region.”

The New Hope-Lambertville deployment builds on TransCore’s longstanding partnership with DRJTBC, including support for its transition to cashless tolling in 2025 and its ongoing tolling infrastructure modernization program.

The DRJTBC owns and operates eight toll bridges along the fresh-water portion of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Seven of those bridges were former cash-collection tolling points. The DRJTBC also operates 12 non-toll bridges between the two states.

The DRJTBC’s New Hope-Lambertville Toll Bridge links Delaware Township, Hunterdon County, N.J. with Solebury Township, Bucks County, Pa. The four-lane highway bridge is located a mile north of the commercial centers of New Hope, Pa. and Lambertville, N.J. Slightly more 10,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day. The bridge has the highest transponder use rates (nearly 94-percent E-ZPass) in the DRJTBC system.



About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments. It is part of the Group’s Urban Solutions business, a leading provider of smart city solutions with a global track record of over 800 projects in more than 150 cities.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aceeb09c-4df4-4c87-b8eb-8586ac01f915