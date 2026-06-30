Percona and HexaCluster Collaborate to Help Enterprises Migrate off Proprietary Databases

RALEIGH, N.C., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, a provider of open source database software and services, today announced a partnership with HexaCluster, a PostgreSQL migration and services specialist, to help organizations move off proprietary and legacy commercial databases. The partnership focuses on helping enterprises migrate to open source solutions, alleviating issues such as renewal pricing and vendor lock-in.

Proprietary database contracts get more expensive at renewal, and the operational state they hold makes leaving feel risky. Teams want a way out that doesn't trap them, but they also fear the consequences of making major migrations without the right support, services, or tools. This partnership gives organizations an assessment-led path to open source databases, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MariaDB Community, with a plan to run those databases reliably after the move.

The two companies bring complementary strengths. Percona scopes each migration, leads the assessment, and supports the databases in production once they're live. HexaCluster contributes specialized migration tooling for complex, mixed-source, multi-target moves that take a proprietary or legacy engine onto an open source target.

For organizations weighing a move, the result is a clearer route off proprietary software, which leads to lower licensing and support spend, no new lock-in, and open source databases backed by people who maintain and support them every day.

"This partnership expands our portfolio to help organizations address steep proprietary database renewal costs and migration risks. Percona now simplifies the transition by leading assessment, planning, and automated heterogeneous migrations through a single team from evaluation to go-live. The result is lower-risk cost reduction without new vendor lock-in,” said Louis Hood, Director of Global Partnerships and Channel at Percona.

"We've spent years building Migration and Modernization tools that move complex workloads onto PostgreSQL,” said Avinash Vallarapu, CEO, HexaCluster. “Partnering with Percona puts that work in front of the organizations that need it most, backed by a team that supports these databases in production every day.”

Migration engagements are delivered through Percona Expert Consulting and Services. To start, organizations begin with a Percona-led assessment that confirms scope and source-to-target paths before any data moves. This reduces risk, highlights any necessary alterations, and helps keep business processes running as the customer wants them to operate. Percona's experience supporting some of the world's biggest database deployments can help all organizations to run their choice of database, on their choice of platform, and with a long-term route to more effective, less costly data infrastructure that grows with them.

Learn more about Percona Expert Consulting and Services at https://www.percona.com/services/consulting .

About Percona

Percona is an open source database software, support, and services company with a simple belief: organizations should have full control over their data infrastructure, without lock-in, without compromise, and without paying a vendor for the privilege of leaving. For 20 years, Percona has helped businesses run databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Valkey, and Redis securely, performantly, and on their own terms — through freely available open source software, 24/7 expert support, and hands-on database expertise. The way is open. For more information, visit www.percona.com .

About HexaCluster

HexaCluster Corp. is a Database & Application migration and modernization company, founded by the engineers behind Ora2Pg, the world's most widely used open-source Oracle-to-PostgreSQL migration tool, and contributors to 50+ PostgreSQL tools and extensions. HexaCluster delivers a complete assess-migrate-run platform for moving enterprise workloads onto PostgreSQL and beyond on any platform.

DMAT (Database and Application Migration Assessment Tool) assesses enterprise databases and their applications for migration readiness, modernization effort, and license and cost optimization.

assesses enterprise databases and their applications for migration readiness, modernization effort, and license and cost optimization. HexaRocket automates the full migration lifecycle, with 100% deterministic schema conversion, validated data migration, CDC-based live replication for zero-downtime cutover, and reverse replication for rollback, plus optional GenAI integration for code review and object descriptions.

HexaRocket supports both heterogeneous migrations (for example Oracle or SQL Server to PostgreSQL) and homogeneous, same-engine migrations across Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, Sybase ASE, DB2 and Cassandra. HexaRocket offers an Enterprise deployment and supports migrations from On-Premises to Cloud and any to any Cloud providers including - AWS, Microsoft Azure, GCP, HuaWei, Digital Ocean and others.

automates the full migration lifecycle, with 100% deterministic schema conversion, validated data migration, CDC-based live replication for zero-downtime cutover, and reverse replication for rollback, plus optional GenAI integration for code review and object descriptions. HexaRocket supports both heterogeneous migrations (for example Oracle or SQL Server to PostgreSQL) and homogeneous, same-engine migrations across Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, Sybase ASE, DB2 and Cassandra. HexaRocket offers an Enterprise deployment and supports migrations from On-Premises to Cloud and any to any Cloud providers including - AWS, Microsoft Azure, GCP, HuaWei, Digital Ocean and others. HexaBridge, HexaCluster's PostgreSQL extension, lets Oracle and SQL Server code run natively on community PostgreSQL after migration.



Alongside its products, HexaCluster provides database migration, application modernization, and PostgreSQL consulting services worldwide.

Learn more at www.hexacluster.ai .

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