InboxAlly Recognized by Business Intelligence Group with 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Award — The Sammy

New York, NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InboxAlly, a leading email deliverability platform trusted by top agencies, enterprises, and deliverability experts since 2020, has been named a winner of the 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards, The Sammy by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG), a global independent awards organization recognizing outstanding achievement across business disciplines. InboxAlly earned recognition in the Email & Marketing Automation category.

InboxAlly was recognized as a 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Award winner in the Email & Marketing Automation category

The Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards honor the organizations, campaigns, teams, technologies, and individuals setting the standard for what sales and marketing can accomplish when strategy, execution, and accountability converge. This year's program attracted nominations from organizations across more than 20 industries worldwide and was evaluated by a panel of experienced business executives using objective scoring benchmarks.

"Email deliverability is one of those challenges that quietly makes or breaks a marketing program, and InboxAlly has built something genuinely smart to solve it. By turning real mailbox engagement into measurable sender reputation gains across any ESP, they're giving businesses a faster, more reliable path to the inbox. We're proud to recognize them as a winner in this year's awards." said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group.

InboxAlly was recognized for its practical, technology-driven approach to email deliverability, helping businesses improve inbox placement, strengthen sender reputation, and get more value from their existing email programs. By combining intelligent automation with proven deliverability strategies, InboxAlly gives organizations a clearer, more reliable way to diagnose placement issues, build trust with mailbox providers, and improve email marketing performance over time.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s commitment to solving one of the biggest challenges in email marketing: helping legitimate emails reach the inbox. We’ve focused on building a platform that combines automation, deliverability expertise, and measurable reputation-building strategies in a way that is practical for real marketing teams. We’re honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group, and we’ll continue investing in technology that helps our customers protect sender reputation, improve inbox placement, and drive stronger results from email,” said Shub Goel, Co-Founder and CTO of InboxAlly.

The award reflects InboxAlly’s ongoing mission to make email deliverability more accessible, measurable, and effective for businesses of all sizes. As organizations continue to rely on email as a critical revenue channel, InboxAlly is expanding its platform with capabilities that simplify deliverability management, improve visibility into sender performance, and help customers maximize the impact of every campaign.

Winners of the 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards receive a complete promotional toolkit including blockchain-verified digital credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

For the complete list of 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Award winners, visit www.bintelligence.com.

About InboxAlly

InboxAlly is the market's leading deliverability solution, trusted by agencies, enterprises, and high-volume senders worldwide to supercharge results with their existing ESP—maximizing inbox placement, boosting engagement, and protecting sender reputation. With proven methods to enhance deliverability, seamless integrations, real-time analytics, InboxAlly delivers measurable results that drive more revenue.

About the Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards — The Sammy

The Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards — The Sammy — recognize the organizations, teams, campaigns, technologies, and individuals setting the standard for what sales and marketing can accomplish when strategy, execution, and accountability converge. Established by the Business Intelligence Group, the program evaluates performance across Creative Awards categories including Market Disruptor, Power Players, Industry Icon, and Brand Dominator, as well as Technology Awards categories spanning advertising technology, AI-powered marketing and sales, CRM, content management, email automation, event marketing technology, and more. Judged by experienced business executives using objective scoring benchmarks, the awards honor those who demonstrate not just what they did — but what it produced.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates more than 10 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit — including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals. For more information, visit bintelligence.com.

Press Inquiries

For InboxAlly:

Vivian Bastos - Marketing Manager

https://www.inboxally.com/

vivian [at] inboxally.com

(347) 997-1661



For Business Intelligence Group:

Eliana Starbird

Chief Nominations Officer

+1 909-529-2737

contact [at] bintelligence.com