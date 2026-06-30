InStride Awarded on TIME’s List of America’s Top WorkTech Companies 2026

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride , a leader in workforce development, has been awarded in the inaugural edition of America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026. This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on June 9, 2026, and can be viewed on Time.com .

The America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026 list recognizes companies primarily focusing on developing and providing workplace related technologies, products, or services. In support of the research, Statista gathered and scrutinized data from approximately 5,000 U.S. companies through desk research, online application forms, and collaborations with other data and market intelligence companies.

The ranking is built on two pillars: financial strength and industry impact. Each company received a score in both dimensions, and these scores were combined into an overall score. The 250 companies with the highest scores were included in the ranking.

“Being included in TIME's inaugural Top WorkTech Companies list is a milestone we're proud to share with the employers and learners we serve every day,” said Craig Maloney, CEO of InStride. “We partner with leading organizations across industries, and see time and again that when education is tied directly to business goals, the impact shows up where it matters most—in stronger talent pipelines, employees who grow with the business, and leaders ready for what's next. That's the work we're committed to, and it's gratifying to see it recognized on a stage like this.”

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

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