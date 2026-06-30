Minitab Wins Digital Transformation Award in the 2026 Manufacturing Supplier Innovation Awards UK

Coventry, UK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, a global leader in data collection, predictive analytics, and process improvement solutions, today announced that Minitab Solution Center™ has been recognized as Most Innovative Digital Transformation in the 2026 Manufacturing Supplier Innovation Awards UK, presented by Manufacturing Today.

The award highlights Minitab’s role in helping manufacturers improve quality, reduce waste and downtime, and make faster, data-driven decisions.

Minitab Solution Center integrates shop-floor data collection, inspection data management, predictive analytics, simulation, design of experiments, and continuous improvement tools into a single, integrated platform. The solution helps manufacturers turn operational data into actionable insights that improve performance across the production lifecycle.

“Manufacturers are under pressure to improve quality, efficiency, and resilience while managing increasingly complex operations,” said Mark Rhoden, Senior Director, EMEA Region for Minitab. “Minitab Solution Center helps teams connect data across the organization so they can act with greater speed and confidence.”

This recognition follows years of investment in building Minitab Solution Center™ into an end-to-end platform for manufacturers seeking to improve quality, optimize operations, and create measurable business results.

With new solutions including Scytec, Prolink, Simul8, and Effex, Minitab connects real-time shop-floor data collection, OEE, predictive analytics, simulation, advanced design of experiments, and continuous improvement capabilities to help manufacturers move from complex operational data to confident action across the production lifecycle.

“A well-deserved win for Minitab in the Most Innovative Digital Transformation Solution category at this year’s Manufacturing Supplier Innovation Awards UK,” said Libbie Hammond, Editor of Manufacturing Today Magazine. “These awards continue to remind me just how much innovation is happening across the supply chain - and Minitab is a strong example of a supplier making a genuine difference. Congratulations to the whole team.”

To learn more about how Minitab helps manufacturers use data-driven insights to improve operational performance, start your digital transformation journey today at www.minitab.com/solutions.

About Minitab, LLC

Minitab is a global leader in data analytics solutions, with over 50 years of experience helping organizations use data to improve quality, performance, and outcomes. By integrating statistical process analysis, predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and continuous improvement solutions with embedded AI capabilities, Minitab enables organizations to uncover insights, accelerate decision-making, and achieve measurable results. The world’s leading companies and institutions rely on Minitab to solve critical challenges and drive sustained performance improvements. Minitab serves customers in more than 100 countries across manufacturing, healthcare, finance, education, and other industries. Learn more at www.minitab.com.

Media Contact

Albe Zakes

Communications Director

Email: azakes@minitab.com

Phone: +1.267.221.4800